Janet and Nadia van Dyne face a whole swarm of evil Wasps in Wasp #2

Marvel Comics is in the midst of celebrating the 60th anniversary of Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp, with her own limited series where she teams up with the second generation Wasp Nadia van Dyne. And now with February 15's Wasp #2, Janet and Nadia have to face down an entire army of evil Wasp automatons wearing many of Janet's old costumes.

Yes, we said many of her old costumes. As a fashion designer, Janet van Dyne has often changed her Wasp outfit, even wearing a new suit every issue in some eras of Avengers history.

But the threat at the heart of the story may be even deeper, as the last issue revealed that Nadia van Dyne's long lost grandfather is actually still alive, and possessed by a terrifying Gamma monster.

"When Whirlwind fails to identify the person who forced the attack on the Wasps, Janet and Nadia Van Dyne must combine their skills to locate their new foe," reads Marvel's official description of Wasp #2. "But something about this case seems unnervingly familiar to Jan - can she figure out what it is in time to save their lives?"

Here's a gallery of the pages:

Wasp #2 is written by Al Ewing with art from Kasia Nie and KJ Diaz and letters by Cory Petit. Ewing previously wrote 2022's Ant-Man 60th anniversary limited series, and was just announced as the writer of a similar one-shot celebrating 60 years of Marvel's top super spy Nick Fury .

2023 will also mark the 60th anniversary of Tony Stark/Iron Man, along with dozens of other popular Marvel characters.

Wasp has been a key member of some of the best Avengers line-ups ever.