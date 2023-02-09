ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vladimir Tarasenko trade: Who won the Blues and Rangers deal?

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYv1H_0kiGje4e00

We’re still a good few weeks from the NHL trade deadline, but the New York Rangers made some noise on Thursday with a big add.

No longer is Vladimir Tarasenko a life-long St. Louis Blue, as the Rangers traded for the 31-year-old forward in quite the blockbuster deal. Tarasenko’s name was no stranger to the trade block over the years, but with his contract set to expire in the summer, the Rangers jumped on the chance to add a prolific scorer to their ranks ahead of the playoffs.

As the dust settles on this surprising early February deal, let’s break down the details of the Tarasenko trade and give out grades to both the Rangers and Blues!

The details

This is a pretty beefy trade, so strap in.

  • Rangers get: F Vladimir Tarasenko (50 percent salary retained), D Niko Mikkola
  • Blues get: F Sammy Blais, D Hunter Skinner, 2023 first round pick (conditional), 2023 fourth round pick (conditional)

The conditions on the two draft picks are quite complex, so here’s the breakdown from ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

New York Rangers

Rangers grade: A

You couldn’t have asked for a better complementary piece to play alongside Artemi Panarin if you’re the Rangers. Tarasenko’s numbers may be down this season — 10 goals and 29 points in 38 games — but I chalk that more up to the Blues’ lifeless play than anything. Putting Tarasenko on the first line wing with Panarin to dish him the puck is a surefire way to increase your goalscoring, that’s for sure.

Getting the Blues to retain 50 percent of Tarasenko’s $7.5 million salary for the rest of the season is fantastic as well, which lets general manager Chris Drury have a bit more flexibility in case they want to add elsewhere. With the Rangers’ salary cap going forward, Tarasenko is likely a pure rental as he’ll be a UFA this summer, but it’s a price well worth paying given what he brings to the table here.

The Rangers didn’t lose any significant prospects in this deal either, and giving up a conditional first in this year’s draft was always going to happen for a player of Tarasenko’s caliber. Overall, a job really well done here by the Rangers to add an exceptional talent in Tarasenko without sacrificing any major pieces going forward.

St. Louis Blues

Blues grade: C

The biggest thing to note is that the Blues will likely be getting a first and a third out of this trade when all is said and done, since the Rangers will most certainly make the playoffs and fulfill the pick condition. That being said, it’s hard not to feel underwhelmed by this return if you’re a Blues fan. The draft picks are good, but the rest is a mixed bag.

Blais played 54 games with the Rangers over the last two seasons and ended his time with zero goals and nine total points. That’s all while playing an average of 10 minutes a night, mind you. Hopefully returning to St. Louis — who drafted him in 2014 — will do Blais good, but you kind of know what you’re getting with him by now.

Skinner, on the other hand, is a fourth round pick who has yet to play in the NHL, so it’s hard to gauge his impact going forward.

At the very least, the Blues are now in a great spot to lose a lot of games and boost their lottery pick potential in the spring. Having two first round picks this season in a deep draft is solid work, but the Blues definitely get the short end of the stick here in this trade given the immediate impact Tarasenko will have on his new, playoff-bound team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawksinsider.com

The Chicago Blackhawks Refused to Wear Pride Jerseys and Wore New Uniforms Representing ''Hockey is For Everyone''

Over the past month there's been plenty of debate and a little bit of controversy over the NHL "Hockey Is For Everyone" campaign when it comes to their "Pride Night's." It all started when Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in the team's warm-ups due to refusing to wear the Flyers' Pride Night Jerseys. Then the New York Rangers and New York Islanders both decided as a team not to participate in the Pride night Jerseys.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Rangers’ Vladimir Tarasenko acquisition prompts lineup changes

The addition of Vladimir Tarasenko has had a ripple effect throughout the Rangers’ forward group, as well as the power-play units. Gerard Gallant made some obvious alterations to the lines, such as plugging Tarasenko onto the top line alongside Artemi Panarin, his fellow countryman, and Mika Zibanejad, but the head coach also made some rare adjustments to the Rangers’ two man-advantage units ahead of their 6-3 win over the Kraken on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The first power-play unit underwent changes (not due to injury) to its four-righty formation for the first time since Nov. 27, 2019. Former Rangers defenseman...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Tarasenko's message to St. Louis

Former Blue shared a message for St. Louis on Instagram. Vladimir Tarasenko, who was traded to the New York Rangers on Thursday, shared a message to the fans in St. Louis on Sunday. Here's what he had to say on his personal Instagram account:. (To my) St. Louis Blues family,
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glover this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Peralta won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018... The post Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
CHICAGO, IL
houseofhockey.net

Evander Kane and Brady Tkachuk throw down in WILD fight

The Edmonton Oilers are in Ottawa today taking on the Senators and it's been a very entertaining game up to this point. The Edmonton Oilers are fighting to remain in a playoff position, while the Ottawa Senators are just trying to show they've improved from past seasons. During the game,...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ projected Opening Day roster has an infield twist

With the season right around the corner, various different sites have had their projected Yankees lineup, and Bryan Hoch’s projection that he put together for MLB.com indicates the organization’s belief in Donaldson. He believes the Yanks will roll JD at the hot corner and elect to use Gleyber and DJ at 2B. Though I think the best option would be to start DJ at third and use JD as the backup, he did list IKF as the backup at short.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Update on contract talks with Keith Hernandez

On this day 39 years ago, the New York Mets signed Keith Hernandez to a five-year contract. Now, Mets fans patiently await a new contract for Hernandez. This time, as a broadcaster. Hernandez has been calling games for the Mets on SNY for 17 seasons since 2006. He is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Bucks rise to the top after 10-game win streak

The NBA saw plenty of high-profile players moved on Thursday as teams across the league made their final big moves for the remainder of the season ahead of the trade deadline. The landscape of the league was altered drastically as several teams saw their championship odds improve after a flurry of moves. The Western Conference now looks to be as competitive as ever with teams like the Lakers, Mavericks and Suns all improving.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Sixers sign big man Dewayne Dedmon for rest of the season

The Philadelphia 76ers promised to be active on the buyout market after the Matisse Thybulle deal, and they are delivering. The Sixers are signing Dewayne Dedmon to back up Joel Embiid for the rest of the season. The 33-year-old veteran out of USC played 30 games for the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 season, averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 49.6% from the floor before being moved to the San Antonio Spurs and then bought out. He stands 7 feet tall and brings much-needed size to Philadelphia’s bench unit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason

The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' 2023 NBA trade deadline gets a solid 'A' from Bleacher Report

It might not have been the sort of sexy mega-deal fans of the Boston Celtics would have called fireworks, but it was just what the doctor ordered in terms of what the ball club needed. The Celtics’ decision to swap Justin Jackson and two second round picks for Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala earned high marks from Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale in a recent article.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

215K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy