THE 2023 RED CARPET RUMBLE: UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. The 30 Man Red Carpet Rumble to earn a guaranteed UWN Championship match. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com.
MLW UNDERGROUND & FUSION LINEUPS FOR THIS WEEK
Tomorrow's edition of MLW Underground on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern will feature:. *Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner. *Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman. *Cesar Duran has a big announcement. *Lio Rush, The Samoan SWAT Team, Microman, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. to appear.
WWE RAW IN NYC PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's Monday Night Raw from Brooklyn, NY at The Barclays Center:. *Contract Signing: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. *Raquel Rodriguez & Natalya & Liv Morgan vs. Carmella & Asuka & Nikki Cross. *Seth Rollins to appear on MizTV. *The go-home Raw for this Saturday's WWE
FORMER WWE STAR BECOMES NATURALIZED AMERICAN CITIZEN
Sinn Bodhi aka former WWE star Kizarny announced that he has become a naturalized citizen of the United States:. https://www.facebook.com/sinnbodhi/posts/10158938693836951/.
NWA TAPING TV TODAY & TOMORROW IN TAMPA, FLORIDA
The National Wrestling Alliance are taping their post-Nuff Said PPV TV episodes today and tomorrow in Tampa, Florida. PWInsider.com are seeking spoiler reports from the tapings!. EC3 announced yesterday during the PPV that he has officially signed with the promotion and that aspects of his Control Your Narrative promotion will
AEW AUSTRALIA - FITE UPDATE
With the recent ESPN Australia announcement for AEW programming airing there, FITE issued the following:. FITE’s AEW Plus remains the best way to enjoy All Elite Wrestling shows in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands – and FITE is still the exclusive digital platform for live PPV events in the region.
TOP MATCHES SET FOR SMACKDOWN NEXT WEEK & MORE WWE NOTES
Announced for next week's SmackDown from Montréal:. *Madcap Moss versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. *Shotzi and Natalya versus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus versus The Viking Raiders. There is a WWE NXT live event tonight in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
National Wrestling Alliance will present the first-ever 'Nuff Said PPV tonight from Tampa, Florida at the Egypt Shrine Center, streaming on FITE.TV, featuring:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch
UPDATED RAW LINEUP FOR TONIGHT
WWE has announced the following for tonight's Raw in Brooklyn, NY:. *Seth Rollins to appear on Miz TV. *The Miz versus Rick Boogs. *Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley contract signing for Elimination Chamber. *Carmella & Asuka & Nikki Cross versus Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan & Natalya.
NJPW BATTLE IN VALLEY IN SAN JOSE, CA THIS SATURDAY, WHAT WILL HEADLINE & MORE
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present the first-ever "Battle in the Valley" event this Saturday evening 2/18 from San Jose, CA at San Jose Civic, featuring the following lineup (in reverse match order):. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. *IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone, the
SASHA BANKS' RETURN TO THE RING & MORE: UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK'S NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURN TO SAN JOSE, CA
The updated lineup for the 2/18 New Japan Pro Wrestling "Battle in the Valley" event in San Jose, CA will feature:. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. *IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks. *New Japan Strong Champion Fred Rosser vs. KENTA. *New
VIDEO: SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS RECEIVE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP BELT
The Kansas City Chiefs were bestowed a WWE Championship belt after winning the Super Bowl last night, as seen in the following video:.
SEVEN PRO WRESTLING PERSONALITIES SEEN IN SUPER BOWL ADS LAST NIGHT
During last night's Superbowl broadcast on FOX, the following pro wrestling personalities were featured in commercials:. Dave Bautista - featured in an ad for the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film. John Cena - featured in a commercial for the forthcoming Fast X film. Charlotte Flair - Featured...
AEW STAR FILES TRADEMARKS
Satnam Singh applied to trademark 'One in a Billion' for:. "G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
VIDEO: HAS JEFF JARRETT MET HIS MATCH?
Did Jeff Jarrett Finally Meet His Match? | Hey! (EW), 2/12/23.
LAST STOP BEFORE 'NUFF SAID: NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
It’s time for a new episode of NWA Power. Our commentary team is Tim Storm, Joe Galli and Velvet Sky. Kratos dumps Silas out of the ring before the bell. Silas gets into the ring and Silas attacks immediately with kicks and a slam out of the corner. Silas gets a flying shoulder tackle. After a pause to reset. They start a chop fest. Kratso takes over and pummels Silas into the corner. Kratos whips him to the corner and Silas goes up and over and drops Kratos with a kick. Silas picks up Kratos, spins him before slamming him and covering for two. Silas charges into Kratos in the corner, but Kratos gets an elbow up and then gets a drop toe hold into the turnbuckle.
MORE NAMES ANNOUNCED FOR WWE 2K23 AND MORE
Jinder Mahal has been officially announced for WWE 2K 23. Ariel Helwani bakes with Sami Zayn | A true kitchen disaster-class from the WWE Superstar.
WWE NXT IN CITRUS SPRINGS, FLORIDA RESULTS
WWE NXT ran the Community Center in Citrus Springs. Results from the February 11th, 2023 live event were:. *Hank Waller & Odyssey Jones & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights & Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. *Brooks Jensen & Kiana James defeated Pretty Deadly. *Trick Williams pinned Ilja Dragunov. *Tiffany Stratton...
NEW MATCHES, NEW TALENTS & MORE: LOTS OF WRESTLECON UPDATES FOR WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Wrestlecon 2023 over Wrestlemania 39 weekend will feature five live events over the course of weekend at the Globe Theater with the following schedule - all times Pacific:. 4 PM - Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow - Speedball Mike Bailey, Black Taurus, Will Ospreay, Shigehiro Irie and Hijo del Vikingo competing.
NO SURRENDER QUALIFYING MATCHES CONTINUE, STEPH DE LANDER MAKES SECOND APPEARANCE, CLASSIC XAVIER WOODS BOUTS & MORE SET IMPACT WRESTLING PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK
Scheduled for this week's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Consequences Creed aka Xavier Woods. BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Deonna Purrazzo vs. Steph De Lander. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. *KUSHIDA vs. Chris Bey. *Kenny King vs. Rich Swann.
