It’s time for the pre-show for ‘Nuff Said at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Florida. Our commentary team is Tim Storm and Joe Galli. They start by locking up and Negra forcing Kate to the corner. When they lock up again, Negra takes Kate down and puts her in a headlock until Kate rolls her onto her back for a two count. They block and dodge a series of moves until Kate gets a kick to the midsection. Kate takes Negra down with a side headlock for two.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO