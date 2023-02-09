Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: HAS JEFF JARRETT MET HIS MATCH?
Did Jeff Jarrett Finally Meet His Match? | Hey! (EW), 2/12/23.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE 2023 RED CARPET RUMBLE: UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. The 30 Man Red Carpet Rumble to earn a guaranteed UWN Championship match. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STAR BECOMES NATURALIZED AMERICAN CITIZEN
Sinn Bodhi aka former WWE star Kizarny announced that he has become a naturalized citizen of the United States:. https://www.facebook.com/sinnbodhi/posts/10158938693836951/.
Pro Wrestling Insider
POST-SMACKDOWN DARK MATCH RESULTS FROM CT
After Smackdown went off the air in Uncasville, CT:. *New Day defeated Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest when Kofi Kingston pinned Dominik with Trouble in Paradise. *Bray Wyatt pinned LA Knight after putting him through a table and hitting Sister Abigail in a No DQ match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STAR FILES TRADEMARKS
Satnam Singh applied to trademark 'One in a Billion' for:. "G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE NWA SIGNS....
Thrillbilly Silas Mason announced this afternoon that he has officially signed with the National Wrestling Alliance:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES SET FOR SMACKDOWN NEXT WEEK & MORE WWE NOTES
Announced for next week's SmackDown from Montréal:. *Madcap Moss versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. *Shotzi and Natalya versus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus versus The Viking Raiders. There is a WWE NXT live event tonight in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW IN NYC PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's Monday Night Raw from Brooklyn, NY at The Barclays Center:. *Contract Signing: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. *Raquel Rodriguez & Natalya & Liv Morgan vs. Carmella & Asuka & Nikki Cross. *Seth Rollins to appear on MizTV. *The go-home Raw for this Saturday's WWE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE UNDERTAKER APPEARS IN SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL
The Undertaker made a surprise cameo in a Draft Kings commercial that aired during the Super Bowl:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED RAW LINEUP FOR TONIGHT
WWE has announced the following for tonight's Raw in Brooklyn, NY:. *Seth Rollins to appear on Miz TV. *The Miz versus Rick Boogs. *Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley contract signing for Elimination Chamber. *Carmella & Asuka & Nikki Cross versus Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan & Natalya.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV COVERAGE
It’s time for the pre-show for ‘Nuff Said at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Florida. Our commentary team is Tim Storm and Joe Galli. They start by locking up and Negra forcing Kate to the corner. When they lock up again, Negra takes Kate down and puts her in a headlock until Kate rolls her onto her back for a two count. They block and dodge a series of moves until Kate gets a kick to the midsection. Kate takes Negra down with a side headlock for two.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY RHODES RETURNING TO MSG
Currently, Cody isn't publicly being advertised for any shows in March, so the MSG show is right now his first advertised appearance in March. Locally advertised for the event are Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens, GUNTHER, Braun Strowman and The Street Profits.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW AUSTRALIA - FITE UPDATE
With the recent ESPN Australia announcement for AEW programming airing there, FITE issued the following:. FITE’s AEW Plus remains the best way to enjoy All Elite Wrestling shows in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands – and FITE is still the exclusive digital platform for live PPV events in the region.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THE NWA PPV WENT OFF THE AIR
Bully thanked the fans for coming out and selling out the show. He then said the next time he comes back to Tampa, he promises to put someone through a table. Billy Corgan thanked everyone for coming to the show. He mentioned the TV Tapings and how he used to live in Tampa.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS RECEIVE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP BELT
The Kansas City Chiefs were bestowed a WWE Championship belt after winning the Super Bowl last night, as seen in the following video:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TRAILER RELEASED FOR 'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3' FEATURING DAVE BAUTISTA AS DRAX
Marvel has released a new trailer for the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, featuring Dave Bautista as Drax for what will likely be the last time:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH SET FOR IMPACT WRESTLING'S NO SURRENDER PPV
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
UNDERTAKER ONE MAN SHOW IN LOS ANGELES PRE-SALE CODE
There is a currently ongoing pre-sale for The Undertaker's One Man Show in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend on Friday 3/31 at this link using pre-sale code PHENOM. Tickets officially go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM EST.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS' RETURN TO THE RING & MORE: UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK'S NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURN TO SAN JOSE, CA
The updated lineup for the 2/18 New Japan Pro Wrestling "Battle in the Valley" event in San Jose, CA will feature:. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. *IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks. *New Japan Strong Champion Fred Rosser vs. KENTA. *New...
