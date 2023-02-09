Read full article on original website
NEW MATCH ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING NO SURRENDER PPV
Mike Bailey Accepts Jonathan Gresham’s Challenge for Highly-Anticipated Bout on Countdown to No Surrender. IMPACT Wrestling is home to some of the most athletically-gifted professional wrestlers in the world. Enter Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham. With unique styles to call their own, both Bailey and Gresham astonish the IMPACT Zone every time they step into the ring. After coming up short in a hard-fought contest against Eddie Edwards, Gresham bounced back with a pair of victories on IMPACT! and BTI before challenging Bailey to a match at No Surrender. Following his victory over Kenny King in a grueling Pit Fight, Bailey continued his momentum with a singles victory before accepting Gresham’s challenge. Countdown to No Surrender is the battleground for what will certainly be a jaw-dropping collision between “Speedball” and “The Octopus”!
BELLAS TAPE SPECIAL PODCAST AHEAD OF SUPERBOWL, HIGHLIGHTS RELEASED
WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella did a special edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast live from Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl. During their conversation, Brie and Nikki discuss the crazy things Brie does when inebriated, and they also chat with Frankie Muniz about his return to racing to make his son proud. Additional special guests include Artem Chigvintsev and the Eagles mascot and cheerleaders:
POST-SMACKDOWN DARK MATCH RESULTS FROM CT
After Smackdown went off the air in Uncasville, CT:. *New Day defeated Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest when Kofi Kingston pinned Dominik with Trouble in Paradise. *Bray Wyatt pinned LA Knight after putting him through a table and hitting Sister Abigail in a No DQ match.
THE 2023 RED CARPET RUMBLE: UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. The 30 Man Red Carpet Rumble to earn a guaranteed UWN Championship match. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com.
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
National Wrestling Alliance will present the first-ever 'Nuff Said PPV tonight from Tampa, Florida at the Egypt Shrine Center, streaming on FITE.TV, featuring:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch...
NWA 'NUFF SAID PRE-SHOW NOTES
La Rosa Negra defeated Missa Kate with a Frog Splash in a pre-show match live in Tampa, Florida. They had the standard merchandise for the NWA and some show specific merchandise. Matt Cardona, Kerry Morton, and Ricky Morton were selling merchandise as well.
A&E TO RUN WWE MARATHON NEXT SUNDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
WWE's A&E programming returns next Sunday 2/19 with the premiere of new episodes of WWE Legends Biography as well as the premiere of the second season of WWE Rivals. 1 PM - WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. The Rock. 2 PM - Biography: Steve Austin. 4 PM - Biography: Lex...
VIDEO: HAS JEFF JARRETT MET HIS MATCH?
Did Jeff Jarrett Finally Meet His Match? | Hey! (EW), 2/12/23.
WWE VIDEOS
Rhea Ripley & Finn Bálor vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix - Road to Elimination Chamber: WWE Playlist. Dakota Kai plays The Last of Us Part I (Ep. 4) — Let's Play.
AEW STAR FILES TRADEMARKS
Satnam Singh applied to trademark 'One in a Billion' for:. "G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THE NWA PPV WENT OFF THE AIR
Bully thanked the fans for coming out and selling out the show. He then said the next time he comes back to Tampa, he promises to put someone through a table. Billy Corgan thanked everyone for coming to the show. He mentioned the TV Tapings and how he used to live in Tampa.
BY THE NUMBERS 676
It is a new week but as we get closer to the anniversary of this column at the end of the month, we have a new show to add to the mix. Major League Wrestling debuts this week with their Underground show on Reelz. This week's episode of AEW Dark...
THE OLD MEMPHIS WRESTLING SET, WHERE'S RUSEV, ANDRE THE GIANT MUSEUM AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. With all these promotions on TV, AEW, etc. how is it Joey Styles hasn't returned to what he does best?. By his own choice. Styles is happily working outside the business and I know for a fact he's turned down a number overtures to do commentary, signings, etc. He's divorced himself from pro wrestling.
MORE NAMES ANNOUNCED FOR WWE 2K23 AND MORE
Jinder Mahal has been officially announced for WWE 2K 23. Ariel Helwani bakes with Sami Zayn | A true kitchen disaster-class from the WWE Superstar.
UPDATED RAW LINEUP FOR TONIGHT
WWE has announced the following for tonight's Raw in Brooklyn, NY:. *Seth Rollins to appear on Miz TV. *The Miz versus Rick Boogs. *Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley contract signing for Elimination Chamber. *Carmella & Asuka & Nikki Cross versus Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan & Natalya.
MLW UNDERGROUND & FUSION LINEUPS FOR THIS WEEK
Tomorrow's edition of MLW Underground on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern will feature:. *Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner. *Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman. *Cesar Duran has a big announcement. *Lio Rush, The Samoan SWAT Team, Microman, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. to appear. Following the episode, REELZ will present...
TITLE CHANGES, LOSER LEAVES JAPAN AND MORE: 2/11 NJPW NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA REPORT
2 - Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma and Shota Umino vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito. Hiromu pins Taguchi after a Time Bomb II. After the match, LIJ poses in the ring. A video plays of Lio Rush who challenges Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.
FORMER WWE STAR BECOMES NATURALIZED AMERICAN CITIZEN
Sinn Bodhi aka former WWE star Kizarny announced that he has become a naturalized citizen of the United States:. https://www.facebook.com/sinnbodhi/posts/10158938693836951/.
VIDEO: SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS RECEIVE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP BELT
The Kansas City Chiefs were bestowed a WWE Championship belt after winning the Super Bowl last night, as seen in the following video:.
AEW AUSTRALIA - FITE UPDATE
With the recent ESPN Australia announcement for AEW programming airing there, FITE issued the following:. FITE’s AEW Plus remains the best way to enjoy All Elite Wrestling shows in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands – and FITE is still the exclusive digital platform for live PPV events in the region.
