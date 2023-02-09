Lewisville, Coppell councils approve interlocal agreement to add emergency water interconnections

Read full article on original website
North Texas Municipal Water District announces annual water system maintenance for March
The smell or taste of chlorine disinfectant may become more noticeable to North Texans during the maintenance period. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The North Texas Municipal Water District will temporarily change the disinfectant in its water treatment process from March 6-April 3, according to a district news release. The smell or...
Lewisville ISD announces March job fair
Lewisville ISD will host a job fair March 25. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Lewisville ISD will host an in-person job fair for open positions within the district March 25, the district announced. The job fair will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. at Hebron High School, located at 4207 Plano Parkway, Carrollton.
Lewisville contests proposed speed limit decrease for segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville continues to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to reach a solution regarding a proposed speed limit decrease for SH 121. TxDOT recommends changing the speed limit for the segment of...
Colleyville denies community-opposed development Greystone Manor
Colleyville City Council denied the development of Greystone Manor at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) A proposal to build a 45-lot neighborhood failed in front of Colleyville City Council. The proposed rezoning of agricultural land to a residential district to build the housing development Greystone Manor was denied...
Ramen Akira opens in Flower Mound
Chef Akira Imamura at Ramen Akira. (Courtesy Ramen Akira) Ramen Akira has opened a new location in Lakeside, next door to the Tavern at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 120. Ramen Akira provides traditional Japanese ramen with a slight Italian twist, according to its website. The Flower Mound location...
Sheriff staff shortages impact services in 4 North Texas counties
Denton County is working to recruit more people for its sheriff’s department. (Photo by Destine Gibson/ Community Impact) North Texas sheriff’s departments have experienced staffing shortages at their respective detention centers. These shortages, which have been seen in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, have been, in part,...
Mayor Bobby Lindamood looks to take Colleyville to ‘next level’ in State of the City speech
Colleyville Mayor Bobby Lindamood presented the State of the City on Feb. 9. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impactd) Increasing quality of life and keeping citizens safe were two topics highlighted by Colleyville Mayor Bobby Lindamood in the State of the City. Colleyville held its State of the City on Feb. 9 at...
Two public/private construction projects set to transform downtown Fort Worth
The Texas A&M University System’s downtown research campus will anchor a technology and innovation district. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) If two planned projects come to fruition, downtown Fort Worth could be changing not only cosmetically, but also in how it supports technology and innovation. The first major project...
Keller approves the city’s first Indian market/restaurant
Rendering of the north facade of Desi Adda, which was approved by the Keller city council. (Courtesy city of Keller) During their regular meeting Feb. 7, Keller City Council approved the application for a specific use permit for a grocery store/restaurant located at 1110 Keller Parkway. The business, named Desi Adda, will be the city’s first Indian market and restaurant, according to a council presentation.
Lake Highlands hotel owner change possible as rezoning vote nears
The 136 rooms at the Extended Stay America could potentially be converted to around 100 permanent supportive housing units. (Jackson King/Community Impact) A Lake Highlands property that has has become known for high crime rates may soon become a way to create new housing options in the region. Plans are...
VIO Med Spa brings facial treatments, body procedures to Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas
VIO Med Spa opened its second North Texas Location in the Casa Linda Plaza on Feb. 8. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) VIO Med Spa opened a new East Dallas location in the Casa Linda Plaza on Feb. 8. The new spa is located at 9440 Garland Road, Ste. 190, Dallas. This...
Frisco City Council tables decision on Universal Kids Frisco
Frisco City Council and Planning and Zoning Committee members listened to over an hour of statements regarding Universal Kids Frisco from residents during the public comment session of the special Feb. 7 meeting. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Universal Kids Frisco’s planning and zoning request to build a 30-acre theme park was...
D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville
D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
Frisco City Council calls $473.4M bond election for May
Frisco City Council voted to place five propositions on the May 6 general election ballot for a bond election. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The May 2023 general election will feature five propositions enabling funding for future Frisco capital projects following City Council action Feb. 7. Council members called for a bond...
Medical City Frisco secures top 5% ranking of best US hospitals
Medical City Frisco, located at 5500 Frisco Square Blvd. in Frisco, secured a top 5% ranking in an America's 250 Best Hospitals list. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Medical City Frisco was at the top of the leaderboard on a list of America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to a Medical City Frisco news release.
Tarrant County commissioners approve grant application for creation of Human Trafficking Unit
The Tarrant County commissioners approved a grant application to create a Human Trafficking Unit in the county. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Tarrant County commissioners approved a grant request for the creation of a Human Trafficking Unit and position funding for the Criminal Justice Division. Tarrant County commissioners unanimously approved the Colleyville...
Candidates begin their 2023 bids for Frisco City Council
A Frisco constituent addresses the City Council about Universal Studio's theme park, an upcoming development project and relevant campaign topic for candidates running for office. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Four candidates have filed applications for Frisco City Council seats in the May 6 election. The candidate filing deadline is Feb. 17.
Northwest ISD schedule makeup day following closure due to winter storm
Northwest ISD will be in session on Feb. 20 as a makeup day following winter weather issues last week. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Northwest ISD will hold classes Feb. 20, as a makeup day from a recent winter storm closure. The school’s 2022-23 academic calendar had enough minutes built in to...
Survey of DART, TRE riders looks to determine possible improvements
The North Central Texas Council of Governments is beginning the final phase of its regional transit survey in February. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Dallas Area Rapid Transit and Trinity Railway Express riders are being asked to participate in a survey that will help determine potential improvements to the public transit providers.
Buybuy Baby plans to close Lewisville location
Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. A closing date has not yet been determined. The store is located at 719 Hebron Parkway. The Lewisville location is offering discounted items in an effort to clear the store’s shelves. Buybuy Baby’s selection includes clothes, strollers, car seats, nursing and feeding items, and more. Modified hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. 972-538-3729. www.buybuybaby.com.
