Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
The baile remix of “Rude Boy” was the coolest part of Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance
Rihanna‘s performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday evening was as serviceable as one could expect from a celebrity who has transcended modern pop stardom. Her first live performance in seven years did not contain a trace of original new music, but she did reveal that she was pregnant with her second child. The fleet of energetic dancers who surrounded her (styled in hazmat-esque puffers that brought peak-pandemic fears rushing back) accentuated Rihanna’s relatively reserved movements. It’s what the Mona Lisa would deliver for tourists in Paris if she came to life: subdued, a little mysterious, just enough to reinforce her status as a “legend” and not much more.
The FADER
How to watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance
Rihanna will take the stage at halftime tonight, as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles for the Super Bowl LVII title. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, stream live on Fox and via the Fox Sports app. The...
The FADER
Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul has died
Trugoy the Dove, the rapper and producer born David Jude Jolicoeur who changed hip-hop as one-third of De La Soul, has died. He was 54. A representative for Jolicoeur confirmed his passing to The FADER. A cause of death was not revealed; in 2017 Jolicoeur openly discussed the effects of congestive heart failure on his health.
The FADER
It’s still Maxo’s time
Maxo announces his new album, Even God Has a Sense of Humor, with a conversation on moments of uncertainty and leaps of faith. It’d be hard to describe the Airbnb Maxo’s holed up in as anything other than a man cave. Squished into the walk-up’s living room is a bed, a massive TV, a lonely dog bed, a smoke detector that won’t stop beeping, a few bar stools, and a set of leather chairs that look like they were lifted from an AMC Dine-In. Nearly every piece of furniture has red highlights. And then there’s Maxo — tall, lanky, and hunched over in a chair in the corner, still recovering from a late-night, cross-country flight. His inconspicuous aura brings a strange tranquility to the otherwise cluttered room.
Comments / 0