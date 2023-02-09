Rihanna‘s performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday evening was as serviceable as one could expect from a celebrity who has transcended modern pop stardom. Her first live performance in seven years did not contain a trace of original new music, but she did reveal that she was pregnant with her second child. The fleet of energetic dancers who surrounded her (styled in hazmat-esque puffers that brought peak-pandemic fears rushing back) accentuated Rihanna’s relatively reserved movements. It’s what the Mona Lisa would deliver for tourists in Paris if she came to life: subdued, a little mysterious, just enough to reinforce her status as a “legend” and not much more.

