Capital International Investors Increases Position in Edison International (EIX)
Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.21MM shares of Edison International (EIX). This represents 5.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 11.09MM shares and 2.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
Capital World Investors Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.92MM shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 8.43MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an increase in...
Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Entergy (ETR)
Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.85MM shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 12.12MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Michael Baker (BKR)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 102.40MM shares of Michael Baker Corp (BKR). This represents 10.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 106.81MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in...
Unusual Call Option Trade in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Worth $333.79K
On February 13, 2023 at 12:52:21 (ET) an unusually large $333.79K block of Call contracts in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) was bought, with a strike price of $46.00 / share, expiring in 11 days (on February 24, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.81 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.69 percentile of all recent large trades made in MRVL options.
Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Position in U.S. Lime & Minerals (USLM)
Fintel reports that Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of U.S. Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM). This represents 6.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.32MM shares and 5.58% of the company,...
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
Northern Trust Cuts Stake in Kellogg (K)
Fintel reports that Northern Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.23MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 17.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 62.36MM shares and 18.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Unusual Put Option Trade in Progressive (PGR) Worth $82.15K
On February 13, 2023 at 15:12:35 (ET) an unusually large $82.15K block of Put contracts in Progressive (PGR) was bought, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 4 days (on February 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in PGR options.
Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Position in RF Industries (RFIL)
Fintel reports that Punch & Associates Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.60MM shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 5.71% of the company, an...
Stang Eric B Increases Position in Ooma (OOMA)
Fintel reports that Stang Eric B has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.40MM shares of Ooma Inc (OOMA). This represents 5.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 1.24MM shares and 5.17% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Integrated Core Strategies Increases Position in ESM Acquisition (ESM)
Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.33MM shares of ESM Acquisition Corporation (ESM). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.77MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in...
Mudrick Capital Management Cuts Stake in Kore Group Holdings (KORE)
Fintel reports that Mudrick Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.12MM shares of Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE). This represents 2.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.00MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease...
Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)
On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Morphic Holding (MORF)
Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in...
FIW's Underlying Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $92.73 per unit.
General Atlantic Cuts Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA)
Fintel reports that General Atlantic has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.32MM shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA). This represents 2.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 111.57MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in...
Cactus WH Enterprises Cuts Stake in Cactus (WHD)
Fintel reports that Cactus WH Enterprises has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.41MM shares of Cactus Inc (WHD). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 15.09MM shares and 19.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up
KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
