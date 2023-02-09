MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, accused nearly two months ago of kidnapping his 10-year-old niece, has been captured and is jailed in North Dakota. The girl’s father told KSTU-TV that she is safe. Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed says Heber Jeffs was arrested by federal agents Saturday. He is jailed in Ward County with an extradition hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. It isn’t immediately clear if Heber Jeffs has an attorney. Kidnapping charges were filed out of Utah against him in December. Authorities said at the time that he and his niece had gone missing, it was apparently to keep the girl from her mother on orders issued by Warren Jeffs from prison in Texas.

