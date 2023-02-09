Read full article on original website
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, accused nearly two months ago of kidnapping his 10-year-old niece, has been captured and is jailed in North Dakota. The girl’s father told KSTU-TV that she is safe. Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed says Heber Jeffs was arrested by federal agents Saturday. He is jailed in Ward County with an extradition hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. It isn’t immediately clear if Heber Jeffs has an attorney. Kidnapping charges were filed out of Utah against him in December. Authorities said at the time that he and his niece had gone missing, it was apparently to keep the girl from her mother on orders issued by Warren Jeffs from prison in Texas.
Insider Blog: Rain and strong winds Tuesday, snow for parts of Mid-Missouri Thursday morning
The Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking an active weather pattern this week as two strong low pressure systems move through the region. Low pressure will track to our northeast tonight into tomorrow, dragging a cold front through Mid-Missouri. Rain showers move in on early Tuesday and continue through early evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the risk for severe weather will be focused near the triple point, or where low pressure and the frontal boundaries meet in northwest Missouri.
Tracking widespread rain and strong winds Tuesday
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain moving in shortly before sunrise. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. TOMORROW: Rain likely through much of the day with gusty winds. Wind gusts could to 45 mph during the day. Highs in the mid-50s. EXTENDED: Tomorrow is looking soggy and windy as...
