Phoenix, AZ

Quick thoughts: Could Stanley Johnson be a fit for the Phoenix Suns?

The Phoenix Suns already acquired depth at the wing with their agreement to sign Terrence Ross last weekend after he clears waivers. T.J. Warren is also expected to contribute as a scorer on the bench behind Kevin Durant. However, recently-released San Antonio Spurs forward Stanley Johnson could be an option...
PHOENIX, AZ
Danny Green emerges as buyout target

When the Boston Celtics traded for Mike Muscala, they did so by sending Justin Jackson to the Oklahoma City Thunder, thus protecting the open roster spot they created when they traded Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs in early January. The thinking behind that deal was simple: keep some...
BOSTON, MA
Let’s talk about Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz traded for Russell Westbrook. Let's file that under sentences no NBA fan ever thought would be written. Despite rumors of this trade being around for over a year, it still feels weird to say that Russell Westbrook is a member of the Utah Jazz. The Utah Jazz franchise, players, and especially the fans have had an antagonistic relationship with Westbrook for years. Most have assumed, and reputable NBA journalists have reported, that Westbrook would likely be bought out after being traded to Utah. That was until yesterday when Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it clear that a buyout is not the only course they could take.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Farewell, Serge Ibaka

All acquisitions come at a cost, and when the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from Phoenix (via Brooklyn), three chairs on the bench, three lockers in the locker room, a large wing, a veteran guard and a backup center all departed. Crowder will replace, and I'm sure he will surpass (if possible), the efforts of the maligned Jordan Nwora. But for now, the spot for backup big is vacant, the spot left by Serge Ibaka.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jazz vs. Pacers Preview: New faces at the Fieldhouse for Pacers

The Indiana Pacers (25-33) are back in the Fieldhouse for some Monday night basketball when they take on the Utah Jazz (28-30). The Pacers and Jazz have taken similar paths this season, both bolting to surprising starts despite indications they would both be in no hurry to win with Victor Wembanyama as the top prize in the draft. As it turns out, both teams had young talent ready to fight for wins and spent the first three months fighting for a playoff spot in their respective conferences.
Tyler Bertuzzi, Patrick Kane: Assessing Players The Stars Have Been Linked To In Advance Of The Trade Deadline

I’ve covered the Dallas Stars for 12 seasons now, and one thing I know with 100% confidence as the trade deadline approaches is that the moves being considered by general manager Jim Nill aren’t usually leaked too far in advance of it actually happening. Nill runs a pretty tight-lipped team, with few moves widely known before the deal is done.
DALLAS, TX
Bulls might be able to solve point-guard problem in buyout market

CLEVELAND — By late Thursday, the only thing Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas was interested in was sleep. Two consecutive days of working the phones and still being unable to get a deal done by the trade deadline left him a bit worn-down. Not that...
CHICAGO, IL
Cowboys fee agents 2023: The downside of Dallas’ draft success

The Dallas Cowboys have some pretty set-in-concrete approaches to roster building. Simply put, their basic principles are:. Lean almost exclusively on the draft. Reserve the bulk of your free agent money/cap space for re-signing your own. Always think long-term in building the roster. Do not spend big money or cap...
DALLAS, TX

