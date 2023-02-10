Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
4 suspects sought after brutal beating, robbery in Center City Philadelphia

8 days ago

Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects after a person was brutally beaten and robbed in Center City last weekend.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. on February 5 while the 30-year-old victim was walking on the 1800 block of Addison Street near Rittenhouse Square.

Police say the suspects approached the victim from behind and pushed them to the ground.

Video shows the suspects kicking the victim while demanding their belongings, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene and reportedly used the victim's credit cards at several businesses after the attack including the Rite Aid store located at Broad and Christian streets and the Chipotle restaurant at Broad and Carpenter streets.

The victim sustained multiple facial injuries.

Philadelphia residents were shocked to learn of the attack.

"Oh my God, why are they doing that?" asked Arden Kass of Center City.

"I think we need beat cops. I think we need people walking around," added Kerri Maas of Rittenhouse.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

