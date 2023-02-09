Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Dothan edges Enterprise at the buzzer to claim the area crown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Wolves win at the buzzer over Enterprise 45-44 to claim the Class 7A Area 3 crown. Future Troy Trojan Thomas Dowd hits a mid-range shot at the buzzer to give the home team the crown. This marks Dothan’s first area title since they consolidated...
Prattville, February 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Jefferson Davis High School soccer team will have a game with Prattville High School on February 13, 2023, 15:30:00.
Enterprise, February 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Providence Christian School soccer team will have a game with Enterprise High School on February 13, 2023, 15:30:00.
Wetumpka Herald
Sixteen county wrestlers qualify for state championships
Sixteen wrestlers from across the county qualified for the state championship wrestling meet next weekend. All four county schools competed this weekend in the AHSAA Wrestling Sectionals at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery this weekend. In total, 16 wrestlers across the four schools advanced to the state wrestling meet. Wetumpka and...
riverregionsports.com
4A AREA 4 BOYS FINAL: Catholic finds more magic to earn another comeback win
It wasn’t exactly a moment of deja vu. Then again, it was almost a repeat performance for Montgomery Catholic. The Knights needed some late heroics to earn the Class 4A, Area 4 tournament title on Friday, defeating upset minded Booker T. Washington, 54-51 at the Catholic gym. The win...
tigerdroppings.com
Alabama Football Settles The Heated Jalen Hurts Oklahoma Debate
As we head into todays Super Bowl LVII. The big debate is whether Jalen Hurts an Alabama or Oklahoma product? The two schools duked it out on Twitter...
wdhn.com
125 Optometrists visit Dothan for 34th Annual Eye Education Foundation Symposium
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 125 optometrists from around the country are in Dothan this weekend for the 34th Annual Eye Education Foundation Symposium. They all gathered at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds to see what is new in the optometry field. Finding ways to provide patients with the best possible care when they walk in the door.
It’s almost time to snake, rattle and roll at Alabama rattlesnake rodeo
A decades-long tradition in one Alabama town is set to bring plenty of thrills, shrills, and chills next month. Scheduled for the weekend of March 24 through 26, the 62nd Annual Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo will feature two household names in country music: Scotty McCreery on Saturday and Diamond Rio on Sunday. Several other local and regional acts will pack the remaining schedule, offering plenty of live music to go along with food, games, shopping, beauty pageants, rattlesnake races, and the Rattlin’ 100 car race.
wtvy.com
Missing Geneva County woman found
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A missing Geneva County woman has been found safe. The search for a Geneva County woman is over after Geneva County Police confirm that Savannah Copes, 23, is now safe at home with her family. Copes had been missing since January 15 and was last seen...
wdhn.com
Storms on the way today & Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
wdhn.com
ALERT: Missing Headland teen
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — Headland Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 14-year-old Peyton Johnson was last seen at her home located at 101 Greentree Apartments in Headland on February 8. Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a Grey Nike shirt and jogging pants. If...
wdhn.com
Warming up in the coming days
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be on the chilly side with lows dropping into the middle 30s under clear skies. Monday quickly climbs from the middle 30s to the middle 60s with sunny skies. Tuesday will be mainly sunny to start, but cloud cover will increase throughout the...
wtvy.com
Bean Bros open new shop with Ozark City Schools
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Business Academy in Ozark has something big brewing. They have partnered with locally owned coffee shop, The Bean Bro, to open a shop on the career center campus. The new shop will be run by students based on a business plan that FBLA members created.
wdhn.com
DCS announces Teacher of the Year, more winners
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools has announced the 2023-2024 District Teachers of the Year, Principal of the Year, and Support Person of the Year!. Dothan City School’s 2023-2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Suzanne Richards, a 6th-grade math teacher at Carver School for Math, Science, and Technology.
wdhn.com
Beloved community program holds ceremony to usher in new facility
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a ribbon cutting for their brand-new facility. The ceremony for the new facility, located in front of the Houston County Road and Bridge Complex at 2358 Columbia Highway, was attended by community members and business owners who have supported 2-1-1. David Duke, director...
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
ALEA: two-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer causes road closure on Alabama 169
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred at around 6:55 p.m. on Friday, causing a road closure. According to ALEA, Alabama 169 near Boswell Road in Russell County is blocked due to the overturning of the tractor-trailer and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA’ s Highway […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn
A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
wdhn.com
Pedestrian killed in Pike County
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
wdhn.com
Kevin Saffold scheduled to appear in court for alleged courtroom outburst
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A trial is scheduled for controversial Dothan figure Kevin Saffold. Saffold has already been sentenced to 25 years in state prison for financially exploiting an elderly woman after being accused of taking more than $75,000 from her and buying a new truck. District attorney Russ...
