A decades-long tradition in one Alabama town is set to bring plenty of thrills, shrills, and chills next month. Scheduled for the weekend of March 24 through 26, the 62nd Annual Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo will feature two household names in country music: Scotty McCreery on Saturday and Diamond Rio on Sunday. Several other local and regional acts will pack the remaining schedule, offering plenty of live music to go along with food, games, shopping, beauty pageants, rattlesnake races, and the Rattlin’ 100 car race.

OPP, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO