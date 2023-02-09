ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sports Colorful Varsity Jacket and Eagles Quilted Bag at Super Bowl LVII Press Conference

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4CVF_0kiGM4tc00
Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame and Apple Music Halftime Show press conference on Thursday in Phoenix. Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph appeared at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference on Thursday, taking a colorful approach to varsity dressing.

For the occasion, the Emmy-winning actress wore a light blue, red and white varsity jacket with the Super Bowl LVII logo on the chest. Underneath the jacket, Ralph wore a bright pink top. She coordinated the look with a pair of black combat boots with white shoelaces. She accessorized with a black quilted bag with a chain-link strap and a Philadelphia Eagles emblem emblazoned in the center and a pair of statement hoop earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCMBa_0kiGM4tc00
Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Halftime Show press conference. Getty Images

For makeup, Ralph went for an elevated daytime look with a nude lip, rose blush, eyeliner, eye-popping mascara and a hint of eye shadow. Her hair was parted down the center and straightened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KY60v_0kiGM4tc00

Ralph is scheduled to perform at this year’s Super Bowl singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song with strong historical ties to civil rights and the Black community. The song has been referred to as “The Black National Anthem.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0j8K_0kiGM4tc00
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s handbag at the press conference. Getty Images

While many fans know Ralph from her role on the hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” which garnered her the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph is a singer, too. She was part of the original Broadway cast of the musical “Dreamgirls” in 1981, receiving a 1982 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her role in the show.

Just last month, Ralph took home the AARP the Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Award for Best Actress (TV) for “Abbott Elementary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcSUL_0kiGM4tc00
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s shoes worn at the press conference. Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Super Bowl will take place Sunday. This year’s game will see the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
