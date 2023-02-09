ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Payton Pritchard remains in Celtics green with NBA trade deadline in the rearview

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iOIp_0kiGLtQH00
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The NBA’s trade deadline has officially expired, and it looks as if Payton Pritchard will remain a member of the Boston Celtics. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, there was much speculation that the former Oregon Duck could be on the move, but in the end Boston elected not to find Pritchard a new home.

Pritchard had publicly suggested he was eager for a bigger role on the court, either in Boston or elsewhere, openly telling the media he was eager to see more action. In a recent interview with the Boston Globe, however, Pritchard did make it clear he’s very happy to be a member of the Celtics.

“At the end of the day, I’m here and we have a great team, best in the NBA,” Pritchard said. “I’m very fortunate to be part of that.”

Pritchard was seen as a likely trade chip for the Celtics if Boston sought to make a bigger splash. At the same time, it was reported the team valued Pritchard quite highly, making a trade difficult or even unlikely.

Earlier in the day the Celtics struck a deal for veteran Mike Muscala, sending guard Justin Jackson and two second round picks to Oklahoma City.

Muscala is an excellent shooter from distance and also helps bolster Boston’s big man rotation.

Grant Williams was also a popular name in the rumor mill. No trade materialized around Williams either, though it’s still unclear how seriously Boston explored making any sort of substantial move.

The priority, it seems was adding Muscala while retaining Pritchard, Williams, and Danilo Galllinari.

Boston does have an open roster spot. Look for the Celtics to consider adding a player by way of the buyout market.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zach Lowe: Memphis Grizzlies willing to trade everything to get Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets

Now that the NBA trade season has passed, there has been a bevy of new information coming out about what deals were on the table for certain players, what one team could’ve gotten from another team for a certain player, etc. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Memphis Grizzlies were willing to trade every draft asset they had to get Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James was booed at the Super Bowl, so naturally he put on an imaginary crown

Just days after breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a trip to watch the Super Bowl. James is a longtime friend of Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna. While he just accomplished one of the most impressive records in sports history and it won’t be broken any time soon, the fans didn’t show him much love.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Sixers sign big man Dewayne Dedmon for rest of the season

The Philadelphia 76ers promised to be active on the buyout market after the Matisse Thybulle deal, and they are delivering. The Sixers are signing Dewayne Dedmon to back up Joel Embiid for the rest of the season. The 33-year-old veteran out of USC played 30 games for the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 season, averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 49.6% from the floor before being moved to the San Antonio Spurs and then bought out. He stands 7 feet tall and brings much-needed size to Philadelphia’s bench unit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced its player of the week winners for the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the Western Conference version. In three games during that week, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.3 points on 57.1 percent shooting and 6.3 assists. The Thunder went 2-1 during the week with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen McDaniels reacts to his debut after Sixers beat Nets on the road

NEW YORK–Caught up in everything that comes with a Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets matchup was the debut of Jalen McDaniels for the Sixers at Barclays Center. McDaniels played 15:40 and had five points and four rebounds off the bench. He definitely looked a bit out of place on a lot of defensive possessions and even on the offensive end of the floor, he seemed out of it, but he found a way to contribute and was able to help Philadelphia escape with a 101-98 win over the Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

215K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy