Payton Pritchard remains in Celtics green with NBA trade deadline in the rearview

Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The NBA’s trade deadline has officially expired, and it looks as if Payton Pritchard will remain a member of the Boston Celtics. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, there was much speculation that the former Oregon Duck could be on the move, but in the end Boston elected not to find Pritchard a new home.

Pritchard had publicly suggested he was eager for a bigger role on the court, either in Boston or elsewhere, openly telling the media he was eager to see more action. In a recent interview with the Boston Globe, however, Pritchard did make it clear he’s very happy to be a member of the Celtics.

“At the end of the day, I’m here and we have a great team, best in the NBA,” Pritchard said. “I’m very fortunate to be part of that.”

Pritchard was seen as a likely trade chip for the Celtics if Boston sought to make a bigger splash. At the same time, it was reported the team valued Pritchard quite highly, making a trade difficult or even unlikely.

Earlier in the day the Celtics struck a deal for veteran Mike Muscala, sending guard Justin Jackson and two second round picks to Oklahoma City.

Muscala is an excellent shooter from distance and also helps bolster Boston’s big man rotation.

Grant Williams was also a popular name in the rumor mill. No trade materialized around Williams either, though it’s still unclear how seriously Boston explored making any sort of substantial move.

The priority, it seems was adding Muscala while retaining Pritchard, Williams, and Danilo Galllinari.

Boston does have an open roster spot. Look for the Celtics to consider adding a player by way of the buyout market.

