Goshen, IN

inkfreenews.com

North Webster Community Public Library — Escape Room Games Are Back

NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Community Public Library is excited to offer escape room games as part of its regularly scheduled programming in 2023. Each month the library will be hosting a different escape room game with themes ranging from last month’s “Stranger Things” escape room to “Dr. Seuss” and more.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wa-Nee Kindergarten Round-Up 2023 Is March 1

NAPPANEE — Kindergarten registration for Wa-Nee elementary students will begin Wednesday, March 1. Parents must visit the Wa-Nee website and complete an online registration form. That information will be distributed to the school your child should attend based on your home address. The school will send families an email confirmation with details on how to complete the enrollment process. Families with no internet access can contact the school to register by phone.
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ball State University Singers Pay Visit To Syracuse

SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School’s auditorium was jumping, jiving and wailing Friday evening as Chautauqua-Wawasee welcomed the Ball State University Singers to Syracuse (click to see performance video). The show choir featured around two dozen talented performers to the stage for a 90-minute performance filled with rousing show tunes, soulful ballads and popular numbers straight from recent top-40 charts.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Election Board Amends Vote Center Plan

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Election Board made amendments to the vote center plan for the upcoming election at its Monday, Feb. 13, meeting. County Clerk Ann Torpy determined a vote center for Nappanee is not necessary this year. While there will be voters from Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Nappanee, in 2019, only four ballots were cast by individuals from Nappanee within Kosciusko County.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

David B. Puro

David B. Puro, 70, Goshen, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born July 3, 1952, in Goshen. Survivors include two brothers: Mike (Laurie) Puro, Goshen; and Timothy (Victoria) Puro, Bloomington; two nephews; and a niece. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joe L. Duenez

Joe L. Duenez, 78, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at home after a short illness. He was born on May 23, 1944, in Reynosa, Mexico. On Oct. 5, 2012, he married Carol Richards in New Paris. He is survived by his wife: Carol, Walkerton; children: Eric Duenez, Plymouth;...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Winners Announced For WL Park, Police Departments’ Valentine’s Card Contest

WINONA LAKE — The winners of the Winona Lake Limitless Park Department and the Winona Lake Police Department Valentine’s Day card contest have been announced. Ellie Neff, Aubrey Jones, Marisa Jackson, Charlotte Plack, Ari Demopoulos and Leyla Kline were selected as the top six in the first-ever competition and received their prizes, including stuffed animals, on Friday, Feb. 10, in the WLPD office.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 11:28 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 5229 E. Wooster Road, west of East Van Ness Road, Pierceton. Driver: Austin M. Grider, 26, East US 30 3, Pierceton. Grider’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a Century Link utility box. It then continued into a yard at 5229 E. Wooster Road, hitting a propane tank. Grider’s vehicle rolled onto its top and hit the residence at 5229 E. Wooster Road. Grider sustained lacerations to his hands and a possible fractured arm. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Silver Alert Declared For Middlebury Girl

ELKHART COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Middlebury girl. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Aleeyah Cockburn, a 12-year-old white female. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has black hair with green eyes. She was...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Cecil Tom

James Cecil Tom, 79, South Bend, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home. He was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Kosciusko County. On April 8, 1967, he married Linda Suter in South Bend. She survives along with two children: Julia (Casey) Miller, Goshen; and Andrew (Christon) Tom, Mishawaka; and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Don L. Miller

Don L. Miller, 79, Elkhart, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Kalona, Iowa. On Jan. 25, 1964, he married Isabell J. Van der Werf in Kalona, Iowa. She survives along with two sons: Tony (Leah) Miller, Goshen; and A.J. (Bonnie) Miller,...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:17 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 60000 block of SR 15, New Paris. Kamalpreet Singh reported the theft of nicotine vapes and nicotine pens. Loss of $6,135.37. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

John H. Walker

Lifelong Plymouth resident John H. Walker, 66, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. He was born in Plymouth on June 12, 1956. He is survived by his sister: Jeanne S. Walker, Santa Fe, N.M. John was preceded in death by his parents; brother: James Walker; and sisters: Janet Walker...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Learn More About Heart Health With Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital

WARSAW — The team at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital invites the community to a free upcoming education event to learn more about heart health from their cardiology experts. Join cardiology nurse practitioner Melissa Willard and other experts from Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the administrative classroom, 2101 E. Dubois Drive, to learn more about:
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Willodene “Billie” Schrock

Willodene “Billie” Schrock, 89, passed away at 7:44 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Hospice House in Mishawaka. She was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in Nappanee. On Oct. 24, 1965, she and Marvin R. Schrock were united in marriage. Marvin preceded her in death on April 16, 2016, after 50 years of marriage.
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Manchester University Hits 90% Of $45M Campaign Goal

NORTH MANCHESTER — Just months after announcing its $45 million Manchester Bold campaign, Manchester University has raised $40.5 million, which is 90% of its goal. “We thank our generous donors for believing in our vision and stepping up to provide scholarships, improve campus facilities and invest in the future so Manchester can transform the lives of our students,” said Melanie Harmon, vice president for advancement.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

John Edward Nunemaker

John Edward Nunemaker, 95, Goshen, died at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Elkhart County. On Aug. 28, 1948, he married Doris Jean (Wenger) Nunemaker, and she died Aug. 18, 2017. Surviving are a daughter: Connie (Mark) Haarer, Elkhart; three...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Keri Lyn Fisher — UPDATED

Keri Lyn Fisher, daughter of Kermit and Lyn Fisher, passed away unexpectedly at home in Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was 48 years old. She was born in Elkhart on July 17, 1974. She spent her formative years and most of her adult life in the Elkhart area where she attended Elkhart Memorial High School. She rarely knew a stranger and made friends easily. In 2014, she moved to Syracuse; she made friends quickly in Syracuse, too. Working at Casey’s General Store, she flourished. She knew most everyone and made an effort to befriend new customers, She was a hard worker.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

David D. Arnold Sr.

David D. Arnold Sr., 72, Warsaw, passed at 9:48 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center of Warsaw. He was born on Dec. 10, 1950, in Plymouth, to the late Howard C. and Faye (Fisher) Arnold. He married on June 6, 1970, in the Harrison Center Church to Peggy S. Long, who preceded him in death on Sept. 16, 2022.
WARSAW, IN

