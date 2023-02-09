Read full article on original website
North Webster Community Public Library — Escape Room Games Are Back
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Community Public Library is excited to offer escape room games as part of its regularly scheduled programming in 2023. Each month the library will be hosting a different escape room game with themes ranging from last month’s “Stranger Things” escape room to “Dr. Seuss” and more.
Wa-Nee Kindergarten Round-Up 2023 Is March 1
NAPPANEE — Kindergarten registration for Wa-Nee elementary students will begin Wednesday, March 1. Parents must visit the Wa-Nee website and complete an online registration form. That information will be distributed to the school your child should attend based on your home address. The school will send families an email confirmation with details on how to complete the enrollment process. Families with no internet access can contact the school to register by phone.
Ball State University Singers Pay Visit To Syracuse
SYRACUSE — Wawasee High School’s auditorium was jumping, jiving and wailing Friday evening as Chautauqua-Wawasee welcomed the Ball State University Singers to Syracuse (click to see performance video). The show choir featured around two dozen talented performers to the stage for a 90-minute performance filled with rousing show tunes, soulful ballads and popular numbers straight from recent top-40 charts.
Meetings Announced For Tippecanoe & Chapman Lakes Regional Sewer District
NORTH WEBSTER — The Tippecanoe & Chapman Lakes Regional Sewer District board will hold its monthly board meetings in the banquet hall of the North Webster Community Center, 301 N. Main St., North Webster. The meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month. Meeting...
Kosciusko County Election Board Amends Vote Center Plan
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Election Board made amendments to the vote center plan for the upcoming election at its Monday, Feb. 13, meeting. County Clerk Ann Torpy determined a vote center for Nappanee is not necessary this year. While there will be voters from Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Nappanee, in 2019, only four ballots were cast by individuals from Nappanee within Kosciusko County.
David B. Puro
David B. Puro, 70, Goshen, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born July 3, 1952, in Goshen. Survivors include two brothers: Mike (Laurie) Puro, Goshen; and Timothy (Victoria) Puro, Bloomington; two nephews; and a niece. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements.
Joe L. Duenez
Joe L. Duenez, 78, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at home after a short illness. He was born on May 23, 1944, in Reynosa, Mexico. On Oct. 5, 2012, he married Carol Richards in New Paris. He is survived by his wife: Carol, Walkerton; children: Eric Duenez, Plymouth;...
Winners Announced For WL Park, Police Departments’ Valentine’s Card Contest
WINONA LAKE — The winners of the Winona Lake Limitless Park Department and the Winona Lake Police Department Valentine’s Day card contest have been announced. Ellie Neff, Aubrey Jones, Marisa Jackson, Charlotte Plack, Ari Demopoulos and Leyla Kline were selected as the top six in the first-ever competition and received their prizes, including stuffed animals, on Friday, Feb. 10, in the WLPD office.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 11:28 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 5229 E. Wooster Road, west of East Van Ness Road, Pierceton. Driver: Austin M. Grider, 26, East US 30 3, Pierceton. Grider’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a Century Link utility box. It then continued into a yard at 5229 E. Wooster Road, hitting a propane tank. Grider’s vehicle rolled onto its top and hit the residence at 5229 E. Wooster Road. Grider sustained lacerations to his hands and a possible fractured arm. Damage up to $10,000.
Silver Alert Declared For Middlebury Girl
ELKHART COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Middlebury girl. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Aleeyah Cockburn, a 12-year-old white female. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has black hair with green eyes. She was...
James Cecil Tom
James Cecil Tom, 79, South Bend, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home. He was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Kosciusko County. On April 8, 1967, he married Linda Suter in South Bend. She survives along with two children: Julia (Casey) Miller, Goshen; and Andrew (Christon) Tom, Mishawaka; and...
Don L. Miller
Don L. Miller, 79, Elkhart, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Kalona, Iowa. On Jan. 25, 1964, he married Isabell J. Van der Werf in Kalona, Iowa. She survives along with two sons: Tony (Leah) Miller, Goshen; and A.J. (Bonnie) Miller,...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:17 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 60000 block of SR 15, New Paris. Kamalpreet Singh reported the theft of nicotine vapes and nicotine pens. Loss of $6,135.37. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following...
John H. Walker
Lifelong Plymouth resident John H. Walker, 66, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. He was born in Plymouth on June 12, 1956. He is survived by his sister: Jeanne S. Walker, Santa Fe, N.M. John was preceded in death by his parents; brother: James Walker; and sisters: Janet Walker...
Learn More About Heart Health With Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital
WARSAW — The team at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital invites the community to a free upcoming education event to learn more about heart health from their cardiology experts. Join cardiology nurse practitioner Melissa Willard and other experts from Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the administrative classroom, 2101 E. Dubois Drive, to learn more about:
Willodene “Billie” Schrock
Willodene “Billie” Schrock, 89, passed away at 7:44 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Hospice House in Mishawaka. She was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in Nappanee. On Oct. 24, 1965, she and Marvin R. Schrock were united in marriage. Marvin preceded her in death on April 16, 2016, after 50 years of marriage.
Manchester University Hits 90% Of $45M Campaign Goal
NORTH MANCHESTER — Just months after announcing its $45 million Manchester Bold campaign, Manchester University has raised $40.5 million, which is 90% of its goal. “We thank our generous donors for believing in our vision and stepping up to provide scholarships, improve campus facilities and invest in the future so Manchester can transform the lives of our students,” said Melanie Harmon, vice president for advancement.
John Edward Nunemaker
John Edward Nunemaker, 95, Goshen, died at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Elkhart County. On Aug. 28, 1948, he married Doris Jean (Wenger) Nunemaker, and she died Aug. 18, 2017. Surviving are a daughter: Connie (Mark) Haarer, Elkhart; three...
Keri Lyn Fisher — UPDATED
Keri Lyn Fisher, daughter of Kermit and Lyn Fisher, passed away unexpectedly at home in Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was 48 years old. She was born in Elkhart on July 17, 1974. She spent her formative years and most of her adult life in the Elkhart area where she attended Elkhart Memorial High School. She rarely knew a stranger and made friends easily. In 2014, she moved to Syracuse; she made friends quickly in Syracuse, too. Working at Casey’s General Store, she flourished. She knew most everyone and made an effort to befriend new customers, She was a hard worker.
David D. Arnold Sr.
David D. Arnold Sr., 72, Warsaw, passed at 9:48 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center of Warsaw. He was born on Dec. 10, 1950, in Plymouth, to the late Howard C. and Faye (Fisher) Arnold. He married on June 6, 1970, in the Harrison Center Church to Peggy S. Long, who preceded him in death on Sept. 16, 2022.
