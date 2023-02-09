ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics done making moves for 2022-23 after adding Mike Muscala, will turn to buyout market

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074CD1_0kiGKCev00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Per the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the Boston Celtics are done making moves ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline that has now passed, with the Celtics having made Oklahoma City Thunder vet big man Mike Muscala their sole move for the day.

Boston sent out a pair of second round picks and the contract of reserve forward Justin Jackson to get the deal done, with Jackson likely to be waived by the Thunder. Now, per Himmelsbach, the team plans to turn its focus on what is likely to be an exceptionally deep class of buyout options after one of the busiest trade deadlines in recent league history.

The Celtics have an open roster spot and can offer the most money of any contending teams with their $3.2 million disabled player exception the ball club received after the Danilo Gallinari injury last offseason.

Expect Boston to focus on wing players such as the previously-connected Alec Burks, who reportedly has mutual interest with joining the Cs if an agreement can be reached with his current team, the Detroit Pistons.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed

The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
PORTLAND, OR
FastBreak on FanNation

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker

Following the NBA trade deadline, teams around the league are looking to add value to their roster with some players being bought out of their contracts. Here are all the latest updates in regards to who is signing where in the buyout market.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zach Lowe: Memphis Grizzlies willing to trade everything to get Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets

Now that the NBA trade season has passed, there has been a bevy of new information coming out about what deals were on the table for certain players, what one team could’ve gotten from another team for a certain player, etc. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Memphis Grizzlies were willing to trade every draft asset they had to get Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason

Rich Paul and Klutch Sports have landed another one. Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan in Portland reports this week that Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has moved to Klutch Sports. Grant, who is in the final year of his contract, will be represented by Klutch during his free agent negotiations this summer. The... The post Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced its player of the week winners for the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the Western Conference version. In three games during that week, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.3 points on 57.1 percent shooting and 6.3 assists. The Thunder went 2-1 during the week with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons sends concerning tweet about Gary Payton II trade situation

Micah Parsons’ reaction to reports regarding the jeopardized Gary Payton II trade in the NBA will probably not be popular among NFL higher-ups. Reports emerged Friday suggesting that the Portland Trail Blazers’ four-team trade involving Payton is in jeopardy after the guard failed a physical. One report claimed that the Blazers had been pushing Payton... The post Micah Parsons sends concerning tweet about Gary Payton II trade situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

Astros new GM already testing Jim Crane’s patience and wallet with team’s stars

When the Houston Astros inked Cristian Javier to a five-year extension on Friday, it marked a change in direction for the World Series champions. Prior to the arrival of new general manager Dana Brown, the Houston Astros were a team that was wary of diving into early contract extensions. However, owner Jim Crane’s contract philosophy is being shaken to its core by the recent arrival of Brown and his steadfast belief in the importance of locking up key pieces of the team before their contracts are up.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

215K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy