Open in App
Minnesota State
See more from this location?
ABC News

US sanctions alleged Russian ransomware hackers known as Trickbot

By Quinn Owen,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBLpj_0kiGFS0200

The U.S. is sanctioning what it says are seven members of a Russian hacker group who have targeted hospitals, companies and the U.S. government, the Treasury Department announced Thursday.

"Cyber criminals, particularly those based in Russia, seek to attack critical infrastructure, target U.S. businesses, and exploit the international financial system," Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in a statement. '

The group known as Trickbot was first identified in 2016 and its members have ties to Russian intelligence services, according to Treasury. Trickbot viruses have infected millions of computers and Trickbot ransomware – which locks down computer systems with demands of payment – was used against hospitals and healthcare centers at the height of the global pandemic in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGAXG_0kiGFS0200
Dado Ruvic/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Russian hacking underground newsletter is seen in this illustration taken on Dec. 19, 2022.
MORE: Cyberattacks reported at US airports

"These criminals were key players in the explosive growth of the ransomware problem from a nuisance crime to a national security crisis," John Hultquist, head of Mandiant Intelligence at Google said in a statement. "While maintaining many of the trappings of an everyday business they showed an utter disregard for many of their victims, even targeting hospitals in the worst days of COVID."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBM18_0kiGFS0200
Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) office in 'Capital City' South tower in the Moscow International Business Center, also known as Moscow City, in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 8, 2021.
MORE: CISA issues sweeping federal directive for government cybersecurity

Mandiant was among the first cybersecurity intelligence groups to identify Trickbot in 2016. Researchers have continued to track various forms of malicious software associated with the group. Some believe Trickbot malware may have served as a gateway for other ransomware attacks that collected hundreds of millions of dollars from victims.

In one known Trickbot attack, the U.S. says, the group deployed ransomware targeting three medical facilities in Minnesota. The attack disrupted computer networks, telephones and ambulance services, according to the Treasury Department.

"We do believe that actors affiliated with Trickbot are continuing to operate but these operations today use different malware," head of Mandiant Cybercrime Analysis Kimberly Goody told ABC News. "This is not uncommon as there are often ebbs and flows in the cyber crime ecosystem, including changing allegiances."

The sanctions essentially lock down the hackers' assets and property in the U.S. and block others from transacting with them. The U.K. also joined in sanctioning the accused hacker group.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Russian businessman guilty in hacking, insider trade scheme
Boston, MA3 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene's 9/11 Remarks Stun Audience Into Silence
Coeur D'alene, ID3 days ago
Judge suggests jail to limit FTX founder's communications
Palo Alto, CA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy