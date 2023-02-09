ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are known for their food and service. What do you think about these amaizng seafood places in Pennsylvania? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried these places, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you like the food? What about the service? Would you recommend other people to try these restaurants if they happen o live nearby? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite restaurants as well, so more people can learn about these amazing seafood spots and can get to try their delicious food. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Pennsylvania so definitely share your suggestions below.
$150K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cash 5 jackpot was just hit in Blair County, the Pennsylvania Lottery confirmed Monday. The winning ticket, worth $150,000, was sold for the Friday night drawing on February 10. The lucky winner matched all five balls — 8-16-21-26-35 — to win the Cash 5 jackpot. The ticket was sold […]
A Foodie's Guide to Pennsylvania: From Philly Cheesesteaks to Amish Recipes

Pennsylvania is a food lover's paradise, offering a diverse array of culinary delights for all tastes and preferences. From the iconic Philly cheesesteak sandwich to the delicious home-style cooking of the Amish, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. In this foodie's guide to Pennsylvania, we will explore the state's most popular and delicious dishes and provide recommendations for where to find the best food in the Keystone State.
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Pennsylvania

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and […]
The Fascinating Pennsylvania Dutch Culture and Traditions

As I grew up in the heart of Pennsylvania, I had always heard about the state's rich cultural heritage, but I had never really taken the time to explore it. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the fascinating Pennsylvania Dutch culture and traditions, I jumped at the opportunity.
5 ways Pa.’s marijuana laws could change in 2023

HARRISBURG — As the legislative session picks up, Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a host of changes to the state’s cannabis laws that would expand who is eligible for a medical marijuana card and increase protections against DUI charges for patients, among other proposals. And the new Democratic majority...
Pt. 1: The war on cannabis

With New York, and New Jersey, legalizing recreational cannabis use in 2021 and Maryland on their way to legalization after the 2022 midterm election, when will it be Pennsylvania’s turn to end cannabis prohibition?. Recreational cannabis legalization and decriminalization are at the forefront of conversation within the cannabis community...
PennDOT drivers license centers closed for Presidents Day

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – In observance of the Presidents Day holiday, PennDOT has announced that their drivers license and photo centers will be closed. Due to the holiday the centers will be closed from Saturday, Feb. 18 through Monday, Feb. 20. Customers may still obtain a wide variety of driver and vehicle products and services through […]
You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price

What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
The Beauty of Pennsylvania's State Parks: A Guide to Nature Lovers

If you're a nature lover living in Pennsylvania, you're in luck. The Keystone State is home to some of the most breathtaking state parks in the country, offering a diverse array of natural beauty for visitors to enjoy. From the rolling hills of the Poconos to the rugged ridges of the Appalachian Mountains, Pennsylvania's state parks have something for everyone. In this blog post, we'll take a look at some of the best state parks in Pennsylvania and what makes them so special.
The Rise and Fall of Pennsylvania's Steel Industry

As a native of Pennsylvania, I have always been fascinated by the state's industrial heritage, particularly the rise and fall of the steel industry. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the history of the steel industry in the state, I jumped at the chance.
