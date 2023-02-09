ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johansson triumphs in shot put again as Nebraska wraps up at Tyson Invite

Axelina Johansson continues to stake her claim as one of the best women's shot put athletes in the country. The Nebraska sophomore won the event at the Tyson Invitational on the Arkansas campus on Saturday in Fayetteville. Johansson won with a mark of 61 feet, 2¾ inches. Last weekend, she...
A proud Fred Hoiberg talks NU's comeback win vs. Wisconsin

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg speaks to the media after the Huskers' overtime win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Blaise Keita earns Hoiberg's first game ball of the season: 'He was tremendous'. There have been basketball Blackshirts this season, but no game balls. That changed Saturday when...
