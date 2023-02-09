Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Beaver Dam on Sunday. Around 3:30 p.m. Beaver Dam Police Department were notified of a domestic disturbance. The person from that disturbance was driving a car. An officer located...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving honored, Sheboygan 1st responders fill boot for his family
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's death has had a far-reaching impact, and first responders from Sheboygan are sending their condolences. It was a low point for a lot of first responders when they learned Jerving died in the line of duty. "Everyone's a big family, extended family,"...
nbc15.com
Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee Co. man
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice is issuing a Silver Alert Sunday evening for a Milwaukee County man. 68-year-old Felipe Benavides-Herrera was last seen walking near the 3000 block of West National Ave in Milwaukee. Benavides-Herrera is described as 5 ft 10 inches, 165 lbs wearing a black...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man stabbed multiple times near Wright and Buffum in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday, Feb. 12 near Wright and Buffum. It happened around 10:55 a.m. The victim is a 53-year-old man from Milwaukee. Police say the known suspect confronted the victim and stabbed him multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot father in head, sentenced to 13 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting his father in the head, killing him, in January 2022. Rayshawn Perkins, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in November 2022. He was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide. In addition to prison, Perkins...
Milwaukee man arrested after fatal battery
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal battery that happened on Saturday evening around 8 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother killed, Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing the mother of his two children in 2021. Dequan McMillon, 28, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. Court records indicate McMillon will be...
nbc15.com
Flags to half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer
Flags to half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer
Fundraiser, tribute held at local bar where fallen MPD officer played volleyball
For 34 seconds, in honor of his badge number, family, friends, fellow officers, and teammates held a moment of silence to remember the life of fallen Milwaukee police Officer Peter Jerving.
From ‘serious’ to ‘dire:’ DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side. Prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Darren Williams of killing 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez inside an apartment near 15th and Becher. A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez...
Milwaukee Police investigate the death of a 1-year-old girl
Police say they're investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl near 58th and Hadley. Police are still investigating the circumstances.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View bakery burglar sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Correction – for robbing a Bay View bakery in April 2021. Dominic Kolp, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building/dwelling. A felony bail jumping...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overdose deaths: Milwaukee groups hold harm reduction drive-thru
MILWAUKEE - More people in Wisconsin are dying young, with one new report showing people are now more likely to die in their 20s, 30s or 40s. Samad's House, a sober living home for women, partnered with other Milwaukee-based nonprofits for a harm reduction drive-thru Saturday, Feb. 11. Advocates, like...
seehafernews.com
Beaver Dam Police Chase, Driver Found Dead
A police chase in Beaver Dam ended with the driver who sped away from police dead. Officers got a 911 call about domestic violence yesterday afternoon, the man at the center of that call was gone when police arrived. A short time later officers tried to pull him over, but...
wearegreenbay.com
Father and son arrested in Fond du Lac Co. traffic stop; fentanyl, meth, cocaine & weed seized
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple types of drugs were seized, and a father and son were arrested following an overnight traffic stop in Fond du Lac County. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 helped to alert deputies to the narcotics, when a father and son pair were pulled over for a traffic stop.
WBAY Green Bay
Person dead and another injured after shooting on Green Bay’s East side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
kenosha.com
Kenosha fired up for re-opening of Andy’s Drive-In
