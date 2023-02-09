Massachusetts father, mother, and 12-year-old son found dead in alleged murder-suicide

ANDOVER, Mass. (TCD) -- A 56-year-old father allegedly fatally shot his 55-year-old wife and 12-year-old son before turning the gun on himself.

According to a news release from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, Feb. 8, Andover Police officers responded to a home on Porter Road shortly after 3:21 a.m. There, officers reportedly found three family members deceased from gunshot wounds.

The District Attorney’s Office later identified the deceased individuals as Andrew Robinson, his wife Linda Robinson, and their son Sebastian Robinson. Investigators reportedly believe the shooting was a "tragic case of domestic violence and murder-suicide."

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Andrew Robinson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement, Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said, "Obviously, we know the how; we’re trying to figure out the why right now, so we’re going to need some time to figure that out."

District Attorney Paul Tucker added, "We only need to look back at the last couple of weeks in Massachusetts, some of the difficult things that our first responders — our State Police detectives, our local detectives, local police officers, firefighters and EMS. … These men and women do an extraordinary job under some very difficult circumstances."

The 12-year-old victim, Sebastian Robinson, attended St. John’s Preparatory School as a sixth-grader and played the cello, WCVB-TV reports.

The school’s head of school Ed Hardiman reportedly said Sebastian was "kind and a gentle presence."

According to the school’s website, classes were canceled on Thursday, Feb. 9.

