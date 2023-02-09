ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. mother of 4 allegedly beaten, stabbed to death by boyfriend in front of kids

truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly beating and fatally stabbing his girlfriend in front of her children at their apartment complex.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the slaying occurred on Saturday, Feb. 4, near the 9800 block of South Broadway.

The victim, identified as Nicole Santillanes by KABC-TV, was reportedly walking with her boyfriend, Richard Lara, to a neighborhood store. The two returned home separately before allegedly getting into an argument that turned physical.

Family members told KABC Lara then allegedly killed Santillanes in front of three of her four children, ages 8, 7, and 13 years old. Additionally, Santillanes was reportedly the mother of a 20-year-old son who was not present during the attack.

After the alleged beating and stabbing, police said Lara fled the scene. However, police later found Lara on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and he was arrested for murder. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will review the case for filing consideration this week.

According to police, Santillanes and Lara had been together for around 13 years, and Lara was the father to two of Santillanes’ children.

NBC Los Angeles

Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of South LA Woman Witnessed by Her Children

The longtime boyfriend of a 38-year-old mother of four killed Saturday at the family's South Los Angeles-area home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Family members told NBCLA that three of the children, ages 13, 8 and 7, witnessed Nicole Santillanes' killing. Police did not reveal a cause of death, but Santillanes' family said she had been beaten and stabbed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
truecrimedaily

