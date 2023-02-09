2023 NBA buyout season: Who are the candidates?

The NBA trade deadline has passed and now we enter buyout season. Over the next few weeks, we will see several big-name players, usually on expiring contracts, potentially negotiate an early release. Once these players clear waivers, they will likely be pursued by the best teams in the league in hopes of adding extra juice for a playoff run. The deadline for players to get waived and retain playoff eligibility is March 1.

Russell Westbrook (Utah)

Russell Westbrook could become the cream of the buyout crop after being traded to the Utah Jazz. According to Chris Haynes, a buyout for Westbrook seems like the likely path for him. Teams like the Clippers, Bulls, Wizards, Heat, and Mavericks could all be logical fits for him since they all need backcourt help.

Patrick Beverley (Orlando)

Patrick Beverley seems like a logical buyout candidate after being traded to the rebuilding Orlando Magic. He would be eligible to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves if waived since he’ll have been traded twice since they first traded him.

John Wall (Houston)

John Wall could hit the buyout market after the Clippers traded him to the Rockets, who will reportedly waive him (again). Teams like the Lakers, Bucks, Mavericks, and Sixers could be good fits for him.

Danny Green (Memphis)

Danny Green could also be a buyout candidate after the Grizzlies traded him to the Rockets. Memphis raved about his organizational impact but his $10 million expiring salary made him expendable in their deal for Luke Kennard. If waived, teams like the Lakers, Bucks, Suns, and Warriors could all use him.

Kevin Love (Cleveland)

Kevin Love could become a buyout candidate after recently being taken out of the Cavaliers rotation so it made him expendable. It seems unlikely Cleveland would grant him one since he still is valuable as a depth piece. If waived, most playoff teams like the Bucks, Celtics, Nuggets, Suns, and Lakers could aggressively pursue him if on the market.

Nerlens Noel (Detroit)

Nerlens Noel could be a candidate to receive a buyout after remaining on the Pistons after the trade deadline. He isn’t in their rotation with big man minutes prioritized to Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. He has a $9.7 million team option for next season that seems like a good bet to be declined so Detroit can maximize its cap space. Teams who need a backup big man like the Sixers, Warriors, Mavericks, and Heat could all aggressively pursue him.

Will Barton (Washington)

Will Barton is a buyout candidate after effectively being out of the Wizard’s rotation over the past month. He reportedly has wanted out of Washington and could be a good fit on contenders like the Bucks, Cavaliers, Mavericks, and Celtics.

Terrence Ross (Orlando)

Terrence Ross seems like a lock to receive a buyout after not getting traded by the Magic. The veteran guard should receive plenty of interest with teams like the Lakers, Nuggets, Mavericks, and Bucks all needing backcourt help.

Serge Ibaka (Indiana)

Serge Ibaka could become a free agent soon after the Bucks traded him as part of their deal for Jae Crowder. He has already been linked to the Hawks, Heat, and Nets, with the latter getting referenced in his Instagram account.

George Hill (Indiana)

George Hill could be a buyout candidate after the Bucks traded him to the Pacers as part of their deal for Jae Crowder.

Cory Joseph (Detroit)

Cory Joseph could potentially ask for a buyout if he wants to join another team for a playoff run.

Dewayne Dedmon (San Antonio)

Dewayne Dedmon seems destined to get bought out after being dealt to the Spurs. It was a financially motivated move for the Heat and the Spurs absorbed him with their cap space solely for the future second-round pick attached. Many of the teams that pursue Noel could also look to Dedmon if they need a big man.

Other players

Charlotte: Svi Mykhailiuk could be in consideration since the Blazers rerouted him to Charlotte as part of their acquisition of Matisse Thybulle.

Houston: Boban Marjanovic and Frank Kaminsky could be logical buyout candidates.

Indiana: Goga Bitadze will be waived to facilitate their acquisition of Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, and George Hill. In addition to Terry Taylor, Pacers need to waive one more player from the existing roster.

Oklahoma City: Newly acquired Justin Jackson could be in consideration since the Celtics traded him to soften the added expenses from acquiring Mike Muscala.

Orlando: RJ Hampton could be worth monitoring since the Magic didn’t pick up his team option for next season.

Portland: Ryan Arcidiocono could be in consideration since he was traded by New York primarily as matching salary for Josh Hart. Depending on the order of operations of their other trades, they may need to cut another player or two on the roster.

Utah: Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson could be worth monitoring considering the Lakers moved them for financial reasons. Leandro Bolmaro and Udoka Azubuike could be as well since the Jazz didn’t pick up their team options for next season.

