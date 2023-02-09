Broad Avenue's Liquor Store bought by SOB Hospitality

The owners of SOB Hospitality Group, Ed and Brittany Cabigao, have purchased Broad Avenue’s The Liquor Store.

Lisa and Luis Toro initially opened the all-day breakfast diner in 2018 just down the street from City & State, their coffee house.

And as the building had once been a liquor store, the name was a cinch.

The Cabigaos don’t plan to change the restaurant’s brand. It’s not going to be SOB Broad, even as SOB expands, but will remain as is.

“We’re definitely going to keep it The Liquor Store, keep the vibe, keep the menu, all the things that made it successful,” Ed Cabigao said.

That doesn’t mean nothing will change. The restaurant is currently open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We definitely know we want to increase the hours, and I think we’ll increase it by an hour or so very soon,” Cabigao said. “But I don’t know that we’d go to dinner service. We might take another look at that in the fall or so.”

The Cabigaos started working with the Toros on Feb. 1, learning how the business is run.

“This week is the first week it’s officially ours,” Cabiagao said.

The same staff has remained, and while more people might be added, the current employees will keep their jobs.

The focus for the Cabigaos is on keeping The Liquor Store experience while improving efficiencies — and they’re ready to work on the patio.

“I’d really like to have that fixed up by April or so,” Cabigao said. “We have seating for about 40 inside, and when the patio is finished, it’ll basically double that.”

Meanwhile, he said, work should begin on the forthcoming SOB Collierville location in the Schilling Farms Development next week.

“We finally have some permits we’d hoped to have in December, but we’re ready to go, and best case scenario, we’ll be open in June or July.”

The Toros will devote their time to City & State.

“City & State opened its doors seven years ago this March as Memphis’ first craft coffee and maker-focused retail experience,” Luis Toro said in a press release. “It’s time for Lisa and I to focus on its demand after a record-breaking holiday season and continue to push it further for the benefit of our local community.”