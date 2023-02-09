The National Weather Service in Green Bay, Wisconsin State has issued its latest forecast discussion for the region for the short and long term. In the short term, the forecast anticipates a quiet stretch of weather with the main challenge being temperatures. A weak area of low pressure is located over central Upper MI, with a cold front expected to move through northeast WI later tonight. Although moisture is lacking, winds are expected to pick up through the night, which will prevent temperatures from falling too far. Min temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens to lower 20s central WI, middle to upper 20s eastern WI.

