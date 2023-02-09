Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Sturgeon season begins in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Sturgeon season is underway in northeast Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there is plenty of fish for spearers. “On Lake Winnebago so far, we’ve had over 150 sturgeons speared and on the upper river lakes, we’ve probably had over 100 sturgeons speared, by this time at least by the end of the day,” said Margaret Stadig, Lake Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2023 Winnebago Sturgeon spearing season harvest update | By Wisconsin DNR
February 12, 2023 – Fond du Lac, Wi – Spearers who could get out onto the ice safely experienced a warm, sunny day and good water clarity. It was good enough that spearers reported seeing the bottom in many locations around Lake Winnebago. Ice conditions, however, likely prevented many from participating this year.
midwestliving.com
Catch the Spectacle of Thousands of Migrating Birds at Wisconsin's Horicon Marsh
At Horicon Marsh, you don't have to be an expert to find the wildlife. It's everywhere. The marsh—an hour northeast of Madison, Wisconsin—is one of the nation's best birding spots. Split into state and federal wildlife refuges, the 33,000-acre area (the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States) welcomes an estimated 300,000 birds every spring and fall. Nearly 300 species have stopped by, from the common Canada goose and tree swallow to the rare trumpeter swan and yellow-billed cuckoo. On a spring day, lucky birders might see as many as 100 species.
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Iron County, Hayward
Wisconsin- The DNR is urging safety this weekend as snowmobile fatalities are climbing this season. There have been nine fatalities in Wisconsin so far in 2023 and at least four in Northern Minnesota. Especially with the big football game on Sunday, they are reminding riders of the importance to ride sober. The agency says that 68% of snowmobile deaths involved alcohol. The DNR webpage is full of information including safety tips and operating laws.
From ‘serious’ to ‘dire:’ DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
nbc15.com
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, organizers say it is missing one piece. The process consisted of putting together 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took a month. Members of the community helped the Grasse Funeral Home get this project done. Organizers say this experience consisted...
WISN
Sturgeon spearing season begins
The sturgeon spearing season in Wisconsin opens Saturday, giving spearers a chance to harvest Wisconsin's largest and oldest fish species. With one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America, the Winnebago System supports an annual spearing season that will run for a maximum of 16 days (Feb. 26) or until any of the predetermined harvest caps have been met.
World’s Heaviest Ball Of Twine In Wisconsin Needs Help Moving
In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many others that were limited on what we could do, we were on a mission to find more outdoorsy activities. This included more motorcycle rides because that is something me and the wife both enjoy, and we can take the kiddo too.
news8000.com
Evers looks to add state troopers, boost drunk driving penalties in 2023 budget
MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers is adding initiatives in his upcoming budget meant to fight reckless driving statewide. The plan includes re-engineering roads, adding State Patrol troopers and boosting penalties for reckless and drunk driving. In 2019, data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that nearly 500,000 Wisconsin drivers at least one OWI conviction.
There Is An Abandoned Cold War Missile Silo In Wisconsin
The Cold war had to a lot of high tension over nukes and missiles for America and other countries. In fact, during the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Airbnb rentals; what rights do neighbors have?
MILWAUKEE - Consumers expect to find Airbnb rentals in the Wisconsin Dells, Door County and in northern Wisconsin. But, when it comes to city neighborhoods, what are the rules?. Contact 6 looked into who is protected by Wisconsin law when it comes to short-term rentals, and who’s not. Chanelle...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic study finds over 1,000 snowmobile injuries in five-year span
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From November 2013-April 2018, the Marshfield Clinic found 1,013 people suffered snowmobile-related injuries throughout central Wisconsin. But that may not tell the whole story, they only estimate 20% of injuries being reported. “By not reporting, we’re not getting the full scope of what’s happening out there,”...
WSAW
Gov. Evers to crack down on reckless, drunk driving
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday his initiatives in the 2023-25 budget designed to combat reckless driving across the state, promote safer driving, and keep streets and communities safe. The governor’s plan includes measures to help communities re-engineer roads to improve the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and...
themadent.com
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
Wisconsin State weather forecast discussion: Risks of increasing river flows as Wisconsin braces for widespread rain
The National Weather Service in Green Bay, Wisconsin State has issued its latest forecast discussion for the region for the short and long term. In the short term, the forecast anticipates a quiet stretch of weather with the main challenge being temperatures. A weak area of low pressure is located over central Upper MI, with a cold front expected to move through northeast WI later tonight. Although moisture is lacking, winds are expected to pick up through the night, which will prevent temperatures from falling too far. Min temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens to lower 20s central WI, middle to upper 20s eastern WI.
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following town to your list.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Another Wisconsin county reports first CWD in wild deer
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) yesterday reported the first chronic wasting disease (CWD) detection in a wild deer in Langlade County in the town of Wolf River, which is located in the north central part of the state. In a press release, the WDNR said the animal was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ashland fatal crash: Former Wisconsin lawmaker won't be charged
MADISON, Wis. - Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Alyssa Ortman, 27, and daughter Khaleesi Fink were killed in the crash July 22 in Ashland County. Police say...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
