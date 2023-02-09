ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gear Up for Super Bowl LVII with Eagles Wire

By FOCO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Congratulations Eagles fans! Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and the rest of the squad are now going to their first Super Bowl since the Nick Foles miracle. After a stellar regular season with a few bumps in the road, the Eagles are set to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs!

To celebrate, Eagles Wire is highlighting some of the best Philadelphia Eagles gear to get in order to support the team. Check out the full list of gear including hats, apparel, accessories, home items, and shoes!

Best Philadelphia Eagles Hats

Price: $35.99

Price: $35.99

Price: $40.99

Price: $40.99

Best Philadelphia Eagles Apparel

Price: $65.99

Price: $65.99

Price: $55.99

Price: $65.99

Price: $70.99

Price: $50.99

Best Philadelphia Eagles Accessories

Price: $15.99

Price: $30.99

Best Philadelphia Eagles Home Items

Price: $45.99

Price: $35.99

Price: $40.99

Price: $8.99

Best Philadelphia Eagles Shoes

Price: $28.99

Price: $32.99

Philadelphia Eagles Women’s Stripe Canvas Shoe

Where to Find the Best Gifts for Philadelphia Eagles Fans?

One of our favorite places to search for Philadelphia Eagles products is FOCO. They are the number one place to shop for officially licensed Super Bowl gear to help the Eagles achieve victory over the Chiefs. This list covers some of our favorite offerings from FOCO.

We recommend interesting sports products. If you purchase a product by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

 

