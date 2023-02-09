Read full article on original website
State approves first Black-owned pre-apprenticeship program in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute has been approved as the city’s first Black-owned, state-certified pre-apprentice program for the skilled trades. The APRI’s “Breaking the Chains of Poverty” program is designed to help people build the skills necessary to earn a career in the building and construction trades, manufacturing and emerging energy industry.
Allegheny Land Trust Has Many Green Spaces for Recreation and Quiet Contemplation (Sun., 2/12/23)
Speaking of Pittsburgh’s best-kept secrets: Have you heard of Allegheny Land Trust? The nonprofit maintains “Green Spaces” across the city and into the suburbs and exurbs. There’s a bunch of them, open daily for activities ranging from relaxed walks to biking, birding, and even camping. Wingfield Pines, south of Downtown, is a reclaimed strip-mining area. Audubon Greenway in Sewickley is notably bike-able. Emerald View Park on the slopes of Mt. Washington offers wooded trails with, as the name implies, great views. And Sycamore Island—in the Allegheny River, just a few miles upstream from the Point—is singularly cool. Reachable only by boat, it’s a patch of undisturbed nature where one can camp overnight (get a permit in advance) almost within shouting distance of the city limits. But don’t shout; check it out. The Land Trust has 22 Green Spaces overall, having added Girty’s Woods in the Shaler/Millvale communities under its protection. The Land Trust has also now secured a tract in Churchill Valley. (M.V.)
Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills | Shopping center in Pennsylvania
The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, or simply Pittsburgh Mills, is a super-regional shopping center northeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Frazer Township, along PA Route 28 near its intersection with the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The mall is the second largest shopping complex in Western Pennsylvania and the main retail center for the...
Objections from new defendants, in suit over alleged encroachment surrounding energy pipeline
PITTSBURGH – Recently added defendants have objected to litigation from a Western Pennsylvania couple who alleged that an energy company illegally encroached on their property to construct a natural gas pipeline. Joseph R. Zandarski and Michelle L. Zandarski of Cabot first filed suit in the Allegheny County Court of...
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills
The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
Mayor Gainey holds town hall, speaks with residents on current state of Downtown Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey held a town hall on Thursday to speak with residents on the current state of Downtown Pittsburgh.
Hill District Federal Credit Union one of few remaining Black-owned banks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local Black-owned financial institution has outlasted many others and continues to benefit the community after more than half a century. Between 1888 and 1934, there were 134 Black-owned banks that served the black community, nationwide. Today, only 19 remain. Two are in Pennsylvania, including one in the Hill District."We have no mortgage, we have no debt, we are completely self-sufficient. We are not depending on external services or resources to sustain us. We depend on our people 100 percent," said Hill District Federal Credit Union CEO Richard Witherspoon.In fact, according to Witherspoon, the Hill District Federal...
Design in final phase for Route 981 upgrade between Palmer airport and Pleasant Unity
Design work is moving ahead for improvements to the Route 981 corridor between Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and Pleasant Unity as construction advances on upgrades farther south, between Mt. Pleasant and Norvelt. PennDOT said the northernmost of three sections of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project is in the final...
9 Must Try Foods Pittsburgh is Famous For
Taste the Flavors of Pittsburgh: 9 Must-Try Foods From the Steel City. Pittsburgh is a city with a long and storied history, and its cuisine is just as unique as its culture. The foods of Pittsburgh are a reflection of its diverse population, with influences from Eastern European immigrants, African-Americans, and the city’s industrial past. From sandwiches to salads to noodles, there’s something for everyone in the Steel City. Here are 10 must-try Pittsburgh foods you won’t want to miss.
Boil water advisory continues in some Pittsburgh neighborhoods
The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced that some Pittsburgh neighborhoods are under a precautionary boil water advisory after an early morning power outage impacted a pump station.
'Everyone was affected by this': Residents outside evacuation zone in East Palestine frustrated to be excluded in reimbursement payment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's been two days since officials gave the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following the fiery train derailment last week. "We could just smell the chemical smell coming inside our house," said resident Reegan Parker. As the effects...
Ex-Steelers tight end Vance McDonald's Ligonier-area retreat lists for $5.5 million
When former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and his wife, Kendi, were hunting for a place to live and also to serve visitors as a spiritual retreat, they thought they’d found a little piece of heaven on earth in Ligonier Township. “Kendi and I are both Christians, and...
Greensburg eyes left-turn lane, gateway sign as work moves ahead for Main Street GetGo store
Crews continued work this week to demolish the former Family Video store in Greensburg and move earth at the site to prepare for construction of a new GetGo convenience store and gas station. The store is expected to occupy about 5,500 square feet along South Main Street, near the intersection...
3 additional chemicals discovered on East Palestine train derailment
First News was recently informed of three more chemicals that were on the Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine just over a week ago -- and we are being told that those chemicals are dangerous.
East Palestine fire department forced to get new gear
In the aftermath of the train derailment, East Palestine Fire Department has to throw away equipment.
Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza Day
Pittsburgh, PA - Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried
One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
Braeburn steelworkers to vote on another labor union representation since new owner 'doesn't recognize' first one
Although they already are represented by the United Steelworkers, Braeburn Alloy Steel employees in Lower Burrell are taking the unusual step of voting Feb. 23 for a labor union to represent them for contract negotiations. A new owner, G.O. Carlson Inc. of Oil City, took over Braeburn last year. The...
