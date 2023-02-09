ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

State approves first Black-owned pre-apprenticeship program in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute has been approved as the city’s first Black-owned, state-certified pre-apprentice program for the skilled trades. The APRI’s “Breaking the Chains of Poverty” program is designed to help people build the skills necessary to earn a career in the building and construction trades, manufacturing and emerging energy industry.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Allegheny Land Trust Has Many Green Spaces for Recreation and Quiet Contemplation (Sun., 2/12/23)

Speaking of Pittsburgh’s best-kept secrets: Have you heard of Allegheny Land Trust? The nonprofit maintains “Green Spaces” across the city and into the suburbs and exurbs. There’s a bunch of them, open daily for activities ranging from relaxed walks to biking, birding, and even camping. Wingfield Pines, south of Downtown, is a reclaimed strip-mining area. Audubon Greenway in Sewickley is notably bike-able. Emerald View Park on the slopes of Mt. Washington offers wooded trails with, as the name implies, great views. And Sycamore Island—in the Allegheny River, just a few miles upstream from the Point—is singularly cool. Reachable only by boat, it’s a patch of undisturbed nature where one can camp overnight (get a permit in advance) almost within shouting distance of the city limits. But don’t shout; check it out. The Land Trust has 22 Green Spaces overall, having added Girty’s Woods in the Shaler/Millvale communities under its protection. The Land Trust has also now secured a tract in Churchill Valley. (M.V.)
tourcounsel.com

Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills | Shopping center in Pennsylvania

The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, or simply Pittsburgh Mills, is a super-regional shopping center northeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Frazer Township, along PA Route 28 near its intersection with the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The mall is the second largest shopping complex in Western Pennsylvania and the main retail center for the...
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
CBS Pittsburgh

Hill District Federal Credit Union one of few remaining Black-owned banks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local Black-owned financial institution has outlasted many others and continues to benefit the community after more than half a century. Between 1888 and 1934, there were 134 Black-owned banks that served the black community, nationwide. Today, only 19 remain. Two are in Pennsylvania, including one in the Hill District."We have no mortgage, we have no debt, we are completely self-sufficient. We are not depending on external services or resources to sustain us. We depend on our people 100 percent," said Hill District Federal Credit Union  CEO Richard Witherspoon.In fact, according to Witherspoon, the Hill District Federal...
pittsburghbeautiful.com

9 Must Try Foods Pittsburgh is Famous For

Taste the Flavors of Pittsburgh: 9 Must-Try Foods From the Steel City. Pittsburgh is a city with a long and storied history, and its cuisine is just as unique as its culture. The foods of Pittsburgh are a reflection of its diverse population, with influences from Eastern European immigrants, African-Americans, and the city’s industrial past. From sandwiches to salads to noodles, there’s something for everyone in the Steel City. Here are 10 must-try Pittsburgh foods you won’t want to miss.
Cleveland.com

Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
tourcounsel.com

Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
