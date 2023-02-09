ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Tech layoffs: Yahoo to lay off 20% of its workforce

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUbKx_0kiFxKG100

Takeaways from tech layoffs 07:50

SANTA CLARA  -- Yahoo said Thursday that it will cut 20% of its total workforce by the end of this year as it restructures its advertising unit, just the latest example of the layoffs spreading throughout the tech and media industries.

A Yahoo spokesperson told CNN that the company's legacy ad tech division, Yahoo for Business, will be overhauled and transformed into a new division called Yahoo Advertising.

As part of that change, Yahoo plans to cut nearly 50% of the division this year, "including nearly 1,000 employees this week," the spokesperson said.

"These decisions are never easy, but we believe these changes will simplify and strengthen our advertising business for the long run, while enabling Yahoo to deliver better value to our customers and partners," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Axios, which was first to report the news, said the job cuts will impact more than 1,600 people in total. Yahoo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone told Axios in an interview that these changes will be "tremendously beneficial for the profitability of Yahoo overall," and will allow the company "to go on offense" and invest more in other parts of its business that are profitable.

The announcement comes as a growing number of tech and media companies are cutting costs to adjust to a pullback in digital advertising spend amid broader uncertainty in the global economy.

Once synonymous with the internet itself for much of the 1990s, Yahoo struggled to find relevance in subsequent decades as Google dominated search and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube replaced it as leading online destinations.

Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm, acquired Yahoo in 2021 for $5 billion from Verizon, which had bought the company in 2017.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
CBS News

Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders

The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
112K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy