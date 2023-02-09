Samantha Lahman is the new NDSU 4-H animal science specialist at the Center for 4-H Youth Development. “This isn’t a brand-new position for North Dakota 4-H, but it is still relatively new,” Lahman said. “That means we are in the exciting phase of supporting all our really great existing programs and at the same time trying out new and innovative ways to create new opportunities for youth in North Dakota.”

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO