Clippers Receive Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland in Big Deals

As trade deadline week approaches, follow along with the Magic Insider on all the deals taking place ahead of Thursday at 3 p.m.
FEB 9 CLIPPERS, HORNETS MAKE SWAP
Clippers receive: Mason Plumlee
Hornets receive: Reggie Jackson, future second-round pick
FEB 9 MO LEAVES MAGIC, HEADS TO LAKERS
Lakers receive: Mo Bamba
Magic receive: Patrick Beverley, future second-round pick
FEB 9 ROCKETS TRADE ERIC GORDON TO CLIPPERS
Clippers receive: Eric Gordon
Rockets receive: John Wall, Danny Green
Grizzlies receive: Luke Kennard
FEB 9 HAWKS, ROCKETS SWAP RESERVES
Hawks receive: Bruno Fernando, Garrison Mathews
Rockets receive: Frank Kaminsky, Justin Holiday, two future second-round picks
FEB 9 WARRIORS SEND WISEMAN TO DETROIT
Pistons receive: James Wiseman
Hawks receive: Saddiq Bey
Warriors receive: Gary Payton II
Blazers receive: Kevin Knox, five second-round picks
FEB 9 SPURS, PELICANS MAKE INTER-DIVISION DEAL
Pelicans receive: Josh Richardson
Spurs receive: Devonte' Graham, four second-round picks
FEB 9 THUNDER, SUNS MAKE SMALL SWAP
Suns receive: Darius Bazley
Thunder receive: Dario Saric, future second-round pick
FEB 9 CLIPPERS GET BONES HYLAND FROM NUGGETS
Clippers receive: Bones Hyland
Nuggets receive: two future second-round picks
FEB 9 SIXERS SEND THYBULLE TO PORTLAND
76ers receive: Jalen McDaniels, two second-round picks
Trail Blazers receive: Matisse Thybulle
Hornets receive: Svi Mykhailiuk
FEB 9 LAKERS MAKING MOVES AGAIN
Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant
Lakers receive: Davon Reed, three second-round picks
FEB 9 CROWDER ON THE MOVE AGAIN
Bucks receive: Jae Crowder
Nets receive: multiple second-round picks
Pacers receive: Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, George Hill, multiple second-round picks
FEB 9 MUSCALA OFFERS SIZE IN TRADE TO BOSTON
Celtics receive: Mike Muscala
Thunder receive: Justin Jackson, two second-round picks
FEB 9 DURANT SHOCKINGLY SENT TO SUNS
Suns receive: Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren
Nets receive: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, additional draft capital
FEB 9 POELTL RETURNS TO RAPTORS
Raptors receive: Jakob Poeltl
Spurs receive: Khem Birch, future protected first-round pick, two future second-round picks
FEB 8 HART TO KNICKS, REDDISH TO BLAZERS
Knicks receive: Josh Hart
Trail Blazers receive: Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, future protected first-round pick
FEB 8 LAKERS TRADE RUSS TO JAZZ
Lakers receive: D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt
Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, 2027 protected first-round pick (via LAL)
Timberwolves receive: Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, three future second-round picks.
FEB 7 NETS CLEAR SPACE
Nets receive: future draft capital
Kings receive: Kessler Edwards, cash considerations
FEB 7 HEAT DUMP DEDMON
Spurs receive: Dewayne Dedmon, second-round pick
Heat receive: cash considerations
FEB 5 BLOCKBUSTER! KYRIE IRVING HEADING TO MAVS
Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris
Nets receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, 2029 unprotected first-round pick, multiple second-round picks
JAN 23 WIZARDS SEND RUI HACHIMURA OFF TO LAKERS
Lakers receive: PF Rui Hachimura
Wizards receive: PG Kendrick Nunn, three second-round picks
JAN 5 CELTICS, SPURS MAKE MINOR TRANSACTION
Celtics receive: Future conditional second-round pick
Spurs receive: PF/C Noah Vonleh, cash considerations
