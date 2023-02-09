Clippers Receive Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland in Big Deals

As trade deadline week approaches, follow along with the Magic Insider on all the deals taking place ahead of Thursday at 3 p.m.

FEB 9 CLIPPERS, HORNETS MAKE SWAP

Clippers receive: Mason Plumlee

Hornets receive: Reggie Jackson, future second-round pick

FEB 9 MO LEAVES MAGIC, HEADS TO LAKERS

Lakers receive: Mo Bamba

Magic receive: Patrick Beverley, future second-round pick

FEB 9 ROCKETS TRADE ERIC GORDON TO CLIPPERS

Clippers receive: Eric Gordon

Rockets receive: John Wall, Danny Green

Grizzlies receive: Luke Kennard

FEB 9 HAWKS, ROCKETS SWAP RESERVES

Hawks receive: Bruno Fernando, Garrison Mathews

Rockets receive: Frank Kaminsky, Justin Holiday, two future second-round picks

FEB 9 WARRIORS SEND WISEMAN TO DETROIT

Pistons receive: James Wiseman

Hawks receive: Saddiq Bey

Warriors receive: Gary Payton II

Blazers receive: Kevin Knox, five second-round picks

FEB 9 SPURS, PELICANS MAKE INTER-DIVISION DEAL

Pelicans receive: Josh Richardson

Spurs receive: Devonte' Graham, four second-round picks

FEB 9 THUNDER, SUNS MAKE SMALL SWAP

Suns receive: Darius Bazley

Thunder receive: Dario Saric, future second-round pick

FEB 9 CLIPPERS GET BONES HYLAND FROM NUGGETS

Clippers receive: Bones Hyland

Nuggets receive: two future second-round picks

FEB 9 SIXERS SEND THYBULLE TO PORTLAND

76ers receive: Jalen McDaniels, two second-round picks

Trail Blazers receive: Matisse Thybulle

Hornets receive: Svi Mykhailiuk

FEB 9 LAKERS MAKING MOVES AGAIN

Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant

Lakers receive: Davon Reed, three second-round picks

FEB 9 CROWDER ON THE MOVE AGAIN

Bucks receive: Jae Crowder

Nets receive: multiple second-round picks

Pacers receive: Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, George Hill, multiple second-round picks

FEB 9 MUSCALA OFFERS SIZE IN TRADE TO BOSTON

Celtics receive: Mike Muscala

Thunder receive: Justin Jackson, two second-round picks

FEB 9 DURANT SHOCKINGLY SENT TO SUNS

Suns receive: Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren

Nets receive: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, additional draft capital

FEB 9 POELTL RETURNS TO RAPTORS

Raptors receive: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs receive: Khem Birch, future protected first-round pick, two future second-round picks

FEB 8 HART TO KNICKS, REDDISH TO BLAZERS

Knicks receive: Josh Hart

Trail Blazers receive: Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, future protected first-round pick

FEB 8 LAKERS TRADE RUSS TO JAZZ

Lakers receive: D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt

Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, 2027 protected first-round pick (via LAL)

Timberwolves receive: Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, three future second-round picks.

FEB 7 NETS CLEAR SPACE

Nets receive: future draft capital

Kings receive: Kessler Edwards, cash considerations

FEB 7 HEAT DUMP DEDMON

Spurs receive: Dewayne Dedmon, second-round pick

Heat receive: cash considerations

FEB 5 BLOCKBUSTER! KYRIE IRVING HEADING TO MAVS

Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris

Nets receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, 2029 unprotected first-round pick, multiple second-round picks

JAN 23 WIZARDS SEND RUI HACHIMURA OFF TO LAKERS

Lakers receive: PF Rui Hachimura

Wizards receive: PG Kendrick Nunn, three second-round picks

JAN 5 CELTICS, SPURS MAKE MINOR TRANSACTION

Celtics receive: Future conditional second-round pick

Spurs receive: PF/C Noah Vonleh, cash considerations

