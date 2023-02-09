[PRESS RELEASE – Seattle, Washington, 10th February 2023]. Massive Gaming, NEOWIZ’s overseas affiliate, plans to launch 3 different series of social casino games; House of Slots, House of Poker and House of Blackjack, with a combination of Web3-based Play and Earn content and blockchain technology within the first half-year of 2023. Before and after launch, token airdrops, and game NFT free minting will be included. This will be the world’s first stable blockchain technology-based social casino game since it is intended to provide users with an opportunity to experience the game’s Play and Earn ecosystem pre-launch.

