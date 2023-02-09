Read full article on original website
Bitstamp Secures an Operational License in France
The Luxembourg-based Bitstamp became the latest cryptocurrency trading venue to receive the green light from the French regulators. One of the longest-standing cryptocurrency exchanges – Bitstamp – registered with the Financial Markets Authority in France. Thus, it followed other rivals, including Binance and Crypto.com, which already secured the green light from the watchdog.
Bitcoin NFTs: What’s the Impact of Ordinals on the BTC Network? (Research)
The data is clear: the popularity of NFTs on Bitcoin is ramping up exponentially. NFTs have come to Bitcoin – and they’re quickly taking the network by storm. On Wednesday, BitMEX blog provided reviewed the adoption of Ordinals, the NFT-enabling protocol that’s been a subject of heated debate in the Bitcoin community over the past week. Just how much steam is the new feature generating on-chain?
Nexo Reveals Date When it Will Halt Earn Program for US Customers
The crypto lender has urged US-based customers to withdraw their funds soon. Nexo will stop providing its Earn Interest Product to US customers as of April 1, 2023. This is a direct consequence of the company’s recent settlement with US regulators, in which it had to pay $45 million in fines.
Coinbase Claims its Staking Products Are Not Securities as COIN Slumps 22% Weekly
There is no imbalance of information in staking, the company said in its blog post. All eyes in the crypto community have been on the SEC and its decision to pursue certain crypto staking offerings in the States. After Kraken, many believe Coinbase will be next to have to settle...
Aave Considers Freezing BUSD Following NYDFS Enforcement
Aave may distance itself from BUSD before redemptions for the token possibly shut down next year. Members of the Aave community – a widely used decentralized lending protocol – are mulling a freeze on BUSD after a wave of regulatory pressure against its issuer, Paxos, on Monday. A...
CME Group Records Increased Demand for Crypto Products Despite Bear Market
The firm has seen significant demand for its crypto products since November despite the bear market, according to the CEO. Terrence A. Duffy, chairman and CEO of leading derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), disclosed that his company has noticed some growth in demand for its crypto products since November.
PayPal Owned $604 Million in Crypto Last Year
PayPal’s wallet service held over half a billion dollars in Bitcoin and Ethereum on its customers’ behalf in 2022. By the end of 2022, PayPal held over $600 million in digital assets in crypto on behalf of its users. That included $291 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and $250...
Two Thirds of Millennials View Bitcoin as Safe Haven (Survey)
67% of the surveyed millennials consider BTC a safe haven due to its decentralized nature and fixed supply cap. A study by BanklessTimes revealed that 67% of respondents aged 27-42 consider bitcoin a safe haven. Previous polls have shown that millennials are among the most active demographic groups in the...
Massive Gaming Announces World’s First Stable Blockchain-Based Social Casino Games
[PRESS RELEASE – Seattle, Washington, 10th February 2023]. Massive Gaming, NEOWIZ’s overseas affiliate, plans to launch 3 different series of social casino games; House of Slots, House of Poker and House of Blackjack, with a combination of Web3-based Play and Earn content and blockchain technology within the first half-year of 2023. Before and after launch, token airdrops, and game NFT free minting will be included. This will be the world’s first stable blockchain technology-based social casino game since it is intended to provide users with an opportunity to experience the game’s Play and Earn ecosystem pre-launch.
Bitcoin Dumps to 3-Week Low, LDO Plummets 14% (Weekend Watch)
FXS, LDO, and RPL are all down by over 10% on a daily scale. The past 24 hours brought some more pain for the bulls as BTC slipped to another three-week low at under $21,500. Most altcoins are in no better shape, including the ETH liquid staking coins, many of which have seen double-digit price drops.
Here’s Why Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Believes BTC Will Reach $500K in 3 Years
Kiyosaki predicted a “giant” market crash that could eventually boost BTC’s pice to $500,000 and gold to $5,000. Robert Kiyosaki – the author of the bestseller “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” – thinks bitcoin will surge to $500,000 by 2025 due to an incoming market crash and a consecutive distrust in the US dollar.
Stablecoin Issuer Paxos Faces SEC Wrath Over Binance USD Coin: WSJ
The SEC is upping the ante in its war on the industry. After Kraken, its next target is reportedly stablecoin issuer Paxos. According to reports on Feb. 12 citing ‘people familiar with the matter,’ the SEC plans to take action against Paxos over the Binance stablecoin, BUSD. The...
China Establishes National Blockchain Organization (Report)
The National Blockchain Technology Innovation Center will be located in Beijing and will aim to provide financial benefits for locals. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology reportedly approved the launch of the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Center. It will be based in the capital Beijing and will focus on...
Here’s How Darknet Markets Scrambled for Users After Hydra’s Collapse: Report
Chainalysis found similarities in the on-chain data of Hydra and OMG, suggesting a link between the platforms’ operators. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis has published a new report detailing the dynamics of darknet markets and fraud shops after the former giant Hydra Market collapsed due to joint actions from authorities in Germany and the United States.
Dubai’s University CUD to Embrace Crypto Payments
The Canadian University of Dubai joined forces with Binance to allow payments in BTC, ETH, and other crypto assets. The Canadian University of Dubai (CUD) partnered with Binance to enable students to pay their fees in digital currencies. With the recent collaboration, the exchange dived deeper into the local ecosystem....
Bitcoin Dipped Below $22K But Bulls Might Be Preparing Another Push Higher (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s recent rally has improved the overall sentiment among market participants. This change of scene has spurred a positive momentum across the industry as signs of a bull market start popping. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The $25K price region has been the most significant barrier in...
India’s Retail CBDC Pilot Onboards 50K Users, RBI to Continue with ‘Go Slow’ Approach
Launched in 5 cities through eight banks, the retail e-rupee experiment will add 9 cities and five banks in the next phase. India’s retail CBDC pilot, launched on December 1, has onboarded 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants. In the two-month period, 0.77 million e-rupee transactions were carried out, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
