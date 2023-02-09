Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Binance Coin Dumps Below $300 Following News From US Regulators: Market Watch
Binance Coin has dropped by over 5% in the past 24 hours following the news regarding BUSD and Paxos. Bitcoin had tapped $22,000 hours before the latest regulatory scrutiny coming from the US, this time going after Paxos and the BUSD stablecoin the company issues. Somewhat expectedly, the altcoins have...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
cryptopotato.com
Tron Generated $48 Million in Revenue in Q4, 2022: Research
Messari revealed that Tron’s financial results in Q4 outperformed those from Q3, while user transactions were also on the rise. According to figures provided by Messari, the decentralized digital platform – Tron – made a revenue of $47.9 million in the last quarter of 2022, a 25% increase compared to Q3.
cryptopotato.com
Here’s How Darknet Markets Scrambled for Users After Hydra’s Collapse: Report
Chainalysis found similarities in the on-chain data of Hydra and OMG, suggesting a link between the platforms’ operators. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis has published a new report detailing the dynamics of darknet markets and fraud shops after the former giant Hydra Market collapsed due to joint actions from authorities in Germany and the United States.
cryptopotato.com
Nexo Reveals Date When it Will Halt Earn Program for US Customers
The crypto lender has urged US-based customers to withdraw their funds soon. Nexo will stop providing its Earn Interest Product to US customers as of April 1, 2023. This is a direct consequence of the company’s recent settlement with US regulators, in which it had to pay $45 million in fines.
cryptopotato.com
CME Group Records Increased Demand for Crypto Products Despite Bear Market
The firm has seen significant demand for its crypto products since November despite the bear market, according to the CEO. Terrence A. Duffy, chairman and CEO of leading derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), disclosed that his company has noticed some growth in demand for its crypto products since November.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Market Cap Maintains $1T as Lido (LDO) Recovers 10%: Weekend Watch
Lido Dao continues with its highly-volatile performance as of late. Bitcoin’s recent freefall seems to have stopped for now, as the asset has calmed at just under $22,000. Most altcoins have even registered minor daily increases. Some, such as HBAR and Lido Dao, have even soared by double-digits. Bitcoin...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dumps to 3-Week Low, LDO Plummets 14% (Weekend Watch)
FXS, LDO, and RPL are all down by over 10% on a daily scale. The past 24 hours brought some more pain for the bulls as BTC slipped to another three-week low at under $21,500. Most altcoins are in no better shape, including the ETH liquid staking coins, many of which have seen double-digit price drops.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin NFTs: What’s the Impact of Ordinals on the BTC Network? (Research)
The data is clear: the popularity of NFTs on Bitcoin is ramping up exponentially. NFTs have come to Bitcoin – and they’re quickly taking the network by storm. On Wednesday, BitMEX blog provided reviewed the adoption of Ordinals, the NFT-enabling protocol that’s been a subject of heated debate in the Bitcoin community over the past week. Just how much steam is the new feature generating on-chain?
cryptopotato.com
Two Thirds of Millennials View Bitcoin as Safe Haven (Survey)
67% of the surveyed millennials consider BTC a safe haven due to its decentralized nature and fixed supply cap. A study by BanklessTimes revealed that 67% of respondents aged 27-42 consider bitcoin a safe haven. Previous polls have shown that millennials are among the most active demographic groups in the...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s When Paxos Will Stop Minting Binance USD (BUSD)
Paxos will cease the issuance of BUSD tokens from February 21. The US-based blockchain infrastructure platform – Paxos Trust Company – will stop the issuance of new Binance stablecoins (BUSD) from February 21. Despite this, the firm said it has a “strong corporate balance sheet” and vowed to...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s Why Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Believes BTC Will Reach $500K in 3 Years
Kiyosaki predicted a “giant” market crash that could eventually boost BTC’s pice to $500,000 and gold to $5,000. Robert Kiyosaki – the author of the bestseller “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” – thinks bitcoin will surge to $500,000 by 2025 due to an incoming market crash and a consecutive distrust in the US dollar.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dipped Below $22K But Bulls Might Be Preparing Another Push Higher (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s recent rally has improved the overall sentiment among market participants. This change of scene has spurred a positive momentum across the industry as signs of a bull market start popping. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The $25K price region has been the most significant barrier in...
cryptopotato.com
India’s Retail CBDC Pilot Onboards 50K Users, RBI to Continue with ‘Go Slow’ Approach
Launched in 5 cities through eight banks, the retail e-rupee experiment will add 9 cities and five banks in the next phase. India’s retail CBDC pilot, launched on December 1, has onboarded 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants. In the two-month period, 0.77 million e-rupee transactions were carried out, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
Comments / 0