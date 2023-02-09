Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
China Establishes National Blockchain Organization (Report)
The National Blockchain Technology Innovation Center will be located in Beijing and will aim to provide financial benefits for locals. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology reportedly approved the launch of the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Center. It will be based in the capital Beijing and will focus on...
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
The Next Web
Launching a startup with friends? Follow these 4 basic tips
The new Netflix murder mystery film Glass Onion is a cautionary tale – but not about influencers, tech bros, or ironic architecture, as some have suggested. Glass Onion (along with HBO’s Succession) is actually a warning about the potential perils of going into business with your friends or family.
cryptopotato.com
Dubai’s University CUD to Embrace Crypto Payments
The Canadian University of Dubai joined forces with Binance to allow payments in BTC, ETH, and other crypto assets. The Canadian University of Dubai (CUD) partnered with Binance to enable students to pay their fees in digital currencies. With the recent collaboration, the exchange dived deeper into the local ecosystem....
‘You burn through a lot of social capital’ working fully remote, says former Mastercard CEO
In 2023, even the most carefully thought-out hybrid work plan can be undercut if bosses get “too rigid with flexibility.” Ajay Banga, vice chairman at growth equity investor General Atlantic, thinks that’s the obvious snag in the new remote work era. Banga, who was CEO of Mastercard...
provokemedia.com
Global Payments Firm Appoints CCgroup Across EMEA
LONDON — Global payments enabler Payabl has selected B2B technology PR and marketing consultancy CCgroup to lead public relations across EMEA, after a competitive pitch. Payabl is the first client for the agency’s newly-established emerging fintech division, led by Alexandra Santos, which has been set up to service fast-growing fintech subsectors including insurtech, wealthtech and decentralised finance (DeFi).
ien.com
SeaPod Startup Expanding Production of Floating Houses
Following the September launch of Ocean Builders' SeaPods is responding to high demand for its fleet of eco-restorative Pods through partnerships that are projected to accelerate the company's international expansion plans in 2023. Activated by a global launch that welcomed more than 350 international guests including Ministers from Panama and...
Accenture Acquires Morphus and Launches Cyber Industry Practice in Latam
Accenture has acquired a Brazil-based cybersecurity firm and launched a cyber industry practice in Latin America. The global professional services company purchased Morphus, a provider of cyber defense, risk management and cyber threat intelligence services, and named chief information security officers (CISOs) from that firm to lead its new practice in the region, Accenture said in a Monday (Feb. 13) press release.
EFM Issues ‘Call to Action’ for Diversity and Inclusion in Europe’s Screen Industries at Berlin (EXCLUSIVE)
The European Film Market (EFM) is hosting a day-long event on diversity, equity and inclusion on Feb. 16, bringing together a host of industry stakeholders in an effort to set the agenda for better representation — both on and off screen — in Europe’s film and television industries. The Equity and Inclusion Pathways Seminar will bring together roughly 100 industry professionals from 21 countries, representing both their respective media industries as well as regional and pan-European organizations and advocacy groups working toward greater diversity and inclusion. By bringing European decision-makers and advocacy bodies together at the same table, the organizers hope...
TechCrunch
EV startup Zypp Electric nabs $25M to hit 30 Indian cities by 2025
The cash from Gogoro is an extension of a strategic partnership between the two companies, and a signal of Gogoro’s continued commitment to the Indian market. Zypp Electric will use the funds to expand its fleet from 10,000 to 200,000 bikes and widen its footprint to 30 Indian cities by December 2025.
The Next Web
EU awards €50K to three pioneers in social innovation
The EU has announced the three winners of the European Social Innovation Competition (EUSIC), which seeks to find pioneering solutions to societal challenges. The 2022 challenge, named “the future of living,” was designed to attract participants who can advance the affordability, sustainability, and re-invention of European housing districts.
6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It
It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different.
ffnews.com
Comment on the UK Avoiding Recession With Focus Needed on Tech and Healthcare Businesses
Commenting on the UK narrowly avoiding recession with focus now needed on technology and healthcare businesses, John Glencross, CEO and Co-Founder of Calculus, said: “Today’s news will be welcomed by investors and advisers as the economy kicks on from the sluggish growth and high inflation that we saw last year. The UK has shown remarkable resilience despite significant uncertainty caused by rising interest rates, supply chain issues, increases in wages and a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Demand for growth capital remains at unprecedented levels and there is now a real opportunity to provide meaningful support to a new generation of UK companies driving the digital revolution forward, improving healthcare and creating jobs and opportunities throughout the country.
ffnews.com
XS.com Joins FinTech Summit in Bahrain as Global Partner
XS.com, the multinational global fintech and financial services provider has today announced that it will be the Global Partner of the first ever fintech and crypto exhibition of its kind held in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Fintech and Crypto Summit is organised by Smart Vision and will be held this week on the 15th – 16th February 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain Hotel.
cryptopotato.com
Here’s How Darknet Markets Scrambled for Users After Hydra’s Collapse: Report
Chainalysis found similarities in the on-chain data of Hydra and OMG, suggesting a link between the platforms’ operators. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis has published a new report detailing the dynamics of darknet markets and fraud shops after the former giant Hydra Market collapsed due to joint actions from authorities in Germany and the United States.
TechCrunch
InfluxData lands $51M to grow its time series database offerings
Years later, it seems InfluxData is still doing something right. The company late last week announced that it raised $30 million in debt and $51 million in a Series E equity round led by Princeville Capital and Citi Ventures with participation from Battery Ventures, Mayfield and Sapphire Ventures, sources say at a valuation higher than its Series D in 2019. CEO Evan Kaplan tells TechCrunch that the combined $81 million will be put toward developing InfluxData’s new database engine, InfluxDB IOx, as well as dedicated cloud tiers and a new on-premises, enterprise-focused InfluxDB product built atop InfluxDB IOx.
financemagnates.com
Capex.com Launches Share Dealing Services for MENA Clients
Capex.com has expanded its offerings with the launch of share dealing with Capex Invest for its clients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The launch came after the retail broker first announced the services last August. Capex.com Launches Share Dealing Services. The retail brokerage firm, with a...
Radio Ink
New Show About Africa Launches
TEDxAccra has launched an exclusive 8-part podcast series in partnership with The Change Africa Podcast, the podcast series that democratises African thought leadership by platforming the ideas, lives and impact of change-makers and doers at the fore of Africa’s transformation. Hosted by Acast, The Change Africa Podcast: A TEDxAccra...
financemagnates.com
Edgewater Hires Veteran Andres Cifuentes as Global Head of Liquidity
Edgewater Markets continues to strengthen its leadership team with the latest hiring of Andreas Cifuentes, an executive with almost twenty years of industry experience, as its new Global Head of Liquidity. Cifuentes was previously the Head of Eletronic Trading at BitGo. Edgewater, which provides technology, trade execution and liquidity aggregation...
csengineermag.com
Digital Construction Week returns for 2023
Hosted across two days on 17-18 May 2023 at ExCeL London, Digital Construction Week (DCW) is set to return for its best year yet. The show offers insight and inspiration to help built environment professionals design, build and operate better. Visitors will meet over 150 big-name brands and cutting-edge start-ups...
