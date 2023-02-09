Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Office Supply Store: Office Depot to Close Down Several Locations In 2023Minha D.Orlando, FL
Lake County Florida Celebrates Georgefest from February 18-26, 2023Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningEustis, FL
Capitalizing on Orlando's Growing Economy with a Storage Facility InvestmentInformed InsightOrlando, FL
Thriving Business Community in Orlando: Exploring the City's Investment PotentialInformed InsightOrlando, FL
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
Related
orangeobserver.com
PHOTOS: 2023 Winter Garden Heritage and Music Festival
The Winter Garden Heritage and Music Festival drew a crowd of all ages. Bryten Heefner was impressive on the guitar. Amanda Rivera enjoyed showcasing her musical skills at this year's festival. Bassist Sabrina Martin kept her band's grooved locked down tight. Paloma Pineda looked like a natural on stage. Alyssa...
No cost community center for seniors opens its doors in Orlando
A new center offering seniors health and wellness resources at no cost opened in Orlando last week.
orangeobserver.com
OCPS 2022-23 Stellar winners announced
The four Stellar winners honored during an Orange County Public Schools gala at Rosen Shingle Creek Feb. 10 were chosen from among the best teachers, support personnel, principals and assistant principals in Orange County’s public schools. One of the four is Robert Strength, principal of Prairie Lake Elementary. They...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 10 Best Pho Restaurants in Florida
These Florida eateries will satisfy you if you're searching for a delicious bowl of pho. All have been highly rated by locals and promise an unforgettable experience. Saigon Noodle & Grill is a longstanding family-run eatery specializing in traditional Vietnamese dishes like pho. In addition to its signature dish, this spot also serves shrimp spring rolls and crispy beef. If you're partial to pho, this spot should not be missed when visiting the Orlando area; its homey vibe and friendly staff make it the ideal destination for solo diners.
Black History Month: Orlando Black-owned restaurant food tour is back
Starting Feb. 15 to 28, GO See The City is bringing back the annual Black-owned restaurant food tour as part of Black History Month.
Villages Daily Sun
Well-known women to grace Villages’ stages
It’s a woman’s world this month in The Villages, as several well-known women artists are scheduled to perform at Savannah Center and The Sharon L. Performing Arts Center. Debby Boone, Emmylou Harris and Melissa Manchester will showcase their greatest hits in many genres, along with some surprises. Boone performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Savannah Center, singing pop, country, adult contemporary and contemporary Christian hits.
Ride on: Osceola County Silver Spurs Rodeo Parade honors 150th tradition
Over 75 people participated in the Silver Spurs Rodeo Parade in St. Cloud, officials said.
Orange County firefighters receive new ladder mill, get ready for Climb for Air event
A group of Central Florida firefighters will climb a ladder mill to raise awareness for a good cause.
westorlandonews.com
Animal Rights Group to Protest Foie Gras in Winter Park This Weekend
Grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) has released details of their plans to protest yet another location in Winter Park this coming Sunday, February 12th. The demonstration will take place at Wild Fork, a national exotic grocery that sells foie gras. Early last year, DxE Orlando launched a...
Winter Garden to buy Colonial Drive property for bus lot, propses land swap
A Winter Garden community could claim a victory tonight after fighting to keep Orange County Public Schools from building a school bus lot next to their homes.
I grew up in Orlando. Here are 8 surprising things about living in the tourist hot spot.
There are some surprising things about living in Orlando, Florida. For starters, locals get theme-park discounts and it's not close to beaches.
This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 2/13/23 - Sunday 2/19/23
Here's what's happening this week in Lake County, Florida!. Neil Diamond Tribute Performance by Dave De Luca: from 4:00 - 5:00 pm at the Fruitland Park Library (604 W. Berckman Street), there will be a free concert. Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
kennythepirate.com
New: 2023 EPCOT Garden Rocks Concert Series Complete List
Take a look at when your favorite band performs at EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival so you won’t miss them. Get ready to rock with the Garden Rocks Concert Series returning to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this March! This is seriously my (Susan) favorite festival. Garden Rocks features internationally recognized artists performing Friday-Monday and showcases local Orlando talent on Tuesday-Thursday at the America Gardens Theater!
disneyfoodblog.com
HURRY! A Unique Treat Is Now at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs!
We’ve been on the hunt for all the Valentine’s Day treats around the parks and we are trying a bunch of them so you know what to expect. Some of the Valentine’s Day treats don’t get released until the week of, which is why we’re THRILLED Gideon’s has just announced their holiday snack debuting this week!
disneyfoodblog.com
Try a New Disney Springs Restaurant BEFORE It Opens
We’re excited about the new restaurants coming to Disney World. We’ve been watching the construction of the upcoming The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers over at the BoardWalk, but we’ve also been keeping an eye on the construction of the upcoming Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs. Well, Summer House just opened its first location in Florida — at Orlando International Airport.
allears.net
Where to Meet OVER 20 Major Celebrities in Orlando!
This is a convention that brings together fans of many different fandoms in Orlando each year. Often you can also meet the stars from some of your favorite films and tv shows. The dates and stars attending this year’s convention have just been announced!. This year, you can attend...
Big national developer eyes Packing District project; what to know
A national multifamily developer just closed a deal for more land next to what it has already assembled for its new project in Orlando’s upstart Packing District.
Cresco Labs Opens New Sunnyside Dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced it has opened its newest Sunnyside dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida, at 2110 W. International Speedway Blvd. Sunnyside Daytona Beach marks the Company’s 23 rd dispensary in the state and 58 th nationwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005151/en/ Cresco Labs opened its first Sunnyside dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
Inside the Magic
Petition to Make Universal Orlando Event Accessible to Scooters Gains Traction
Halloween Horror Nights are the most popular late-night event of the year at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Hollywood. The hard-ticketed event has gained such a cult following that Universal Studios is building a year-round, Halloween Horror Nights-style attraction in Las Vegas!. Thousands of Guest flock...
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
Comments / 0