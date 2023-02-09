Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders odds, picks and predictions

The Vancouver Canucks (20-27-4) and New York Islanders (27-22-5) meet Thursday at UBS Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Canucks vs. Islanders odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Canucks failed to cash as +208 underdogs Wednesday in a 4-3 loss at the New York Rangers. RW Conor Garland, RW Vasily Podkolzin and C Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks, who have lost 3 of their last 4 games. Vancouver is 1-9 in its last 10 road games.

The Islanders won as -117 home favorites 4-0 vs. the Seattle Kraken Tuesday. G Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves for his 5th shutout of the season as the Islanders won their 4th straight game. The Islanders’ last home win vs. the Canucks was Nov. 13, 2018.

This is the 2nd meeting this season between the Canucks and Islanders. The Islanders won 6-2 at Vancouver on Jan. 3 after closing at -105 on the moneyline.

Canucks at Islanders odds

Moneyline (ML) : Canucks +195 (bet $100 to win $195) | Islanders -230 (bet $230 to win $100)

: Canucks +195 (bet $100 to win $195) | Islanders -230 (bet $230 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Canucks +1.5 (-130) | Islanders -1.5 (+110)

: Canucks +1.5 (-130) | Islanders -1.5 (+110) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +100 | U: -120)

Canucks at Islanders projected goalies

Collin Delia (6-3-1, 3.11 GAA, .893 SV%) vs. Ilya Sorokin (17-16-4, 2.31 GAA, .926 SV%, 5 SO)

Delia has faced the Islanders once in his career as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. He allowed 3 goals on 50 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss Jan. 3, 2019. The American netminder is 2-2-1 in 6 road games and has allowed 22 goals on 185 shots, good for a 3.99 GAA and .881 SV%.

Sorokin has faced the Canucks once this season, allowing 2 goals on 26 shots on Jan. 3. He’s 2-0-0 in 2 career starts vs. the Canucks with a 2.50 GAA and .921 SV% (58 saves against 63 shots). In 21 home starts this season, Sorokin is 11-8-2 and has allowed 38 goals on 625 shots, good for a 1.81 GAA and .939 SV%.

Canucks at Islanders picks and predictions

Prediction

Islanders 4, Canucks 3

PASS.

The Islanders (-230) should win, but New York is being slightly overvalued on the moneyline. Bet the puck line and/or total instead.

BET CANUCKS +1.5 (-130).

The Canucks have covered the puck line in 4 of their last 5 games. Vancouver has been terrible straight up lately, but has been able to keep it close and lost by just 1 goal in both of its last 2 games. Look for the Canucks to do just enough to keep it close in what will most likely be a losing effort.

BET OVER 6.5 (+100).

The Over is 3-0-2 in Vancouver’s last 5 games and 4-1-2 in the Canucks’ last 6 when playing on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. The Over has hit in 12 of Vancouver’s last 18 games vs. Eastern Conference teams and is 10-1-1 in the last 12 meetings between these teams.

