clarksvillenow.com
Crime Stoppers supports crime fighting with Blue Jean Ball | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers celebrated their annual Blue Jean Ball fundraiser at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on Saturday. Attendees who came in their casual denim attire enjoyed dinner, a live auction, live music and dancing, as well as the opportunity for a photo...
clarksvillenow.com
10 Black leaders who helped shape Clarksville’s history
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Leadership is never easy. Putting yourself out there at the risk of public criticism, insult or failure can be uncomfortable. But when you’re Black – particularly during the Jim Crow or civil rights era in the South – those risks go well beyond discomfort. This year, in honor of Black History Month, let’s look back at not just at the “firsts” in local history, and not just at athletes and artists, but to leaders who took the risks and rose to the top to make Clarksville a better place for everyone.
clarksvillenow.com
Black Owned Business Marketplace at Black Clarksville Week | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The community organization Black Clarksville wrapped up its second annual Black Clarksville Week on Friday with their Black Owned Business Marketplace. Black Clarksville founder Tiffany Perkins said around 40 vendors turned out for the event at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. “The week has...
whvoradio.com
Carpinet Ordered To Serve Seven Years For Brandon’s Death
Following emotional testimony from both the defense and prosecution, Christian County woman Michaela Carpinet was sentenced by Judge Jamus Redd III Monday morning in Trigg County Circuit Court — ordered to concurrently serve seven years in prison for the January 2022 manslaughter death of beloved Roaring Springs man John Brandon.
lite987whop.com
Chris Janson to headline Oak Grove Spring into Summer festival
Country music star Chris Janson has been announced as the headliner for Oak Grove’s 16th annual Spring into Summer Salutes Ft. Campbell festival on Memorial Day weekend. Oak Grove Tourism Director Traci Cunningham made the announcement Monday, saying Janson will take the stage at the Viceroy Performing Arts Center in Oak Grove on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
They were Navy men for the United States
This is the second installment in a four-part Black History Month series. This week’s feature looks at the military service of 10 men from Christian County who enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Civil War. On July 2, 1864, Peter Beseley, a 40-year-old Black man who said he...
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
lite987whop.com
Robert Thomas “R.T.” Fooshee
(65, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Monday, February 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
lite987whop.com
Virginia Lear
(87, Elkton) Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
k105.com
For first time in KY, newborn surrendered to fire department Baby Box
For the first time in Kentucky, a baby has been left in a fire department’s Baby Box. A healthy newborn baby was placed in the Baby Box at the Bowling Green Fire Department on Lovers Lane, officials announced on Thursday. The Baby Box worked just as designed, as a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Dies At Hospital After Hopkinsville Shooting
A Hopkinsville man died in a Nashville hospital after a report of shots fired and a wreck Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Great Oaks Drive for 29-year-old Hunter Servais firing shots at a home. When police attempted to stop his vehicle while he was leaving the...
lite987whop.com
Christian County Jail looking for employers interested in work release program
The Christian County Jail will be hosting an informational meeting later this month with employers in the area who’d be interested in hiring jail inmates as employees. Jailer Adam Smith says the meeting is Wednesday, February 22 at 8 a.m. and it’s for any employer who is open to hiring inmates who are eligible for the work release programs.
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
clarksvilletoday.com
Romereo Shamburger had the right to remain silent, just not the ability
24-year-old Romereo Shamburger was driving a Chrysler 300 on Hwy 236 with a headline out in the early hours of February 4. THP Trooper Brian Glenn conducted a traffic stop and immediately noticed his bloodshot eyes and a scale in the floorboard. Shamburger volunteered 4.4 grams of marijuana to the Trooper and said he keeps the scale so he doesn’t get scammed when buying it. Not knowing when to shut up, Shamburger told the Trooper that he had just quit smoking today, but prior to today, he “would smoke three times a day, in the morning, lunch break, and after work, and rolls approximately .5 grams of marijuana into black and mild cigars and smokes them.”
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A healthy baby was recently surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green less than three months after it was installed. Monica Kelsey, CEO and founder of the Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said each time an infant is surrendered at a baby box "it is an affirmation that we need anonymous surrender options."
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville’s Marcus Brandon lands recurring role in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A former Kenwood High School student is making his way in the acting world, landing a recurring role on the Paramount TV series “Mayor of Kingstown.”. Marcus Brandon, 39, will appear in the role of Dedrick, the intimidating leader of the local Bloods...
wkdzradio.com
Shots Fired Suspect Flown To Nashville Hospital
A Hopkinsville man was flown to the hospital after a report of shots fired and a wreck Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Great Oaks Drive for a man firing shots at a home and attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the area that fit the description of the suspect’s vehicle.
WBKO
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located at 385 Lovers Lane. Officials announced the anonymous surrender on Thursday, Feb. 9. “This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was...
WSMV
Robertson Co. drowning victim off ventilator after nearly dying
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, the mom of a 17-year-old girl who nearly drowned in a Robertson County dam has given an update on her daughter’s condition. Last month, Cheyanne Walters was with her friend when first responders say she fell in and was pulled by the current. They say her friend, risking her own life, jumped in to save her.
lite987whop.com
Darnall named state Band Director of the Year
Christian County High School Band Director Anthony Darnall has been named the 2023 Phi Beta Mu Young Band Director of the Year. He was presented the award on Saturday during the All-State Band Concert at the Kentucky Center in Louisville as part of the Kentucky Music Educators Association conference. Darnall...
