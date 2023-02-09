Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Evers wants automatic voter registration, more lax voting regulations in new state budget
(The Center Square) – The latest preview of Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal would make it earlier for people to get registered and vote absentee in Wisconsin. The governor on Monday released another piece of his new budget, this time focusing on voting in the state. “The right...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota teen is suspect in fatal shooting last month
(St. Cloud, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 15-year-old boy is the suspect in a fatal shooting. The incident took place at an apartment last month in St. Cloud. According to the report, law enforcement found 53-year-old Craig Hortman suffering from a gunshot wound on January 17th. He reportedly died at the scene. The teen was arrested on unrelated firearms charges the following day.
voiceofalexandria.com
Merrimack takes down Saint Francis (Pa.) 75-68
LORETTO, Pa. — Led by Ziggy Reid's 18 points, the Merrimack Warriors defeated the Saint Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 75-68 on Saturday night. The Warriors improved to 11-16 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 9-16.
