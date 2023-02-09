ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Central Minnesota teen is suspect in fatal shooting last month

(St. Cloud, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 15-year-old boy is the suspect in a fatal shooting. The incident took place at an apartment last month in St. Cloud. According to the report, law enforcement found 53-year-old Craig Hortman suffering from a gunshot wound on January 17th. He reportedly died at the scene. The teen was arrested on unrelated firearms charges the following day.
Merrimack takes down Saint Francis (Pa.) 75-68

LORETTO, Pa. — Led by Ziggy Reid's 18 points, the Merrimack Warriors defeated the Saint Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 75-68 on Saturday night. The Warriors improved to 11-16 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 9-16.
