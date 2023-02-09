ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
psychologytoday.com

What It's Like to Have Borderline Personality Disorder

Borderline personality disorder is a serious mental health condition that can affect one's relationship with oneself and others. A study of 12 women with BPD identified some common themes that they each struggled with in their lives. Reaching out to others had a positive effect on their lives despite their...
Libby Shively McAvoy

Rejection, In Any Form, Triggers Painful Emotions

“When someone rejects you, for whatever reason, that rejection reflects their wants, not your limitations. You are in no way defined by the rejection, or the acceptance, of anyone else. And as hard as it can be to see it as such, there is just as big a gift in not connecting with those who don’t see your value, as there is a uniting with those who do.” ~ Scott Stabile.
psychologytoday.com

Can Hearing Loss Be Mistaken for Unfriendliness?

A few years ago, I attended a four-week Yoga Teacher Training in Fiji. It was an exhilarating experience, filled with several amazing firsts and a handful of challenges. I developed many new skills, a deeper appreciation of my yoga practice, increased confidence in my ability to learn and assimilate new information, and of course, some new insights into how to manage my hearing loss journey.
Upworthy

Relationship expert tells people to never get married unless you're willing to do 3 things

Being in a relationship can be difficult at times. Learning someone else's quirks, boundaries, and deep views on the world can be eye-opening and hard. But usually, the happy chemicals released in our brain when we love someone can cause us to overlook things in order to keep the peace.Jayson Gaddis, a relationship expert, took to Twitter to rip off people's rose-colored glasses and tell them to forego marriage. Honestly, with the divorce rate in this country being as high as it is, he probably could've stopped his tweet right there. Don't get married, the end. Many people would've probably related and not questioned the bold statement, but thankfully he followed up with three things you must be willing to do before going to the chapel. Before going into his reasons for why he tells people not to get married, Gaddis explained that he is a person that "LOVEs being married." I mean, it would probably make him a pretty weird relationship expert if he hated relationships, so it's probably a good thing he enjoys being married. Surely his spouse appreciates his stance as well.
Refinery29

How Long Does It Really Take To Get Over Your Ex?

"It takes half the total time you went out with someone to get over them," stated Sex and The City's Charlotte York. This relationship wisdom – while a gross oversimplification of heartbreak – has offered many of us an easy way to understand the bumpy road of breakups. Why? Because replacing the unknowingness and emotional turmoil that often accompanies a breakup with a mathematical equation for the healing process is, to put it simply, easier to handle.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Warnings Signs Someone is With A Narcissistic Partner

A narcissistic partner can be challenging to identify, as they often display charm and confidence at the beginning of a relationship. However, as time goes on, their true colors may emerge, leading to a toxic and damaging relationship. Understanding the warning signs of a narcissistic partner is important to protect yourself and seek help if necessary.
New York Post

These are the three most loved zodiac signs in astrology

Love is many things to many people: all you need, a rose you aught not pick, a kind of amnesia, many a splendid thing, promised pain, or just plan old fresh hell. In honor of Valentine’s Day, which reminds us all that red is both the color of arterial blood and romantic affection, we’re bringing you a list of the zodiac signs that are the easiest to love and as such, never at a lack for friends, admirers, imitators, suitors and social media stalkers. I am not suggesting that being easy to love is an innately positive trait. I think conflating...
The US Sun

Simple quiz reveals your real age and when you might die

WE would all like to have a crystal ball to see into the future, especially when it comes to our health. Now one simple quiz could shed light on what the next years might hold for you and how long you could live for. Developed by experts at Vitality, the...
Rabih Hammoud

Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?

This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
Tara Blair Ball

Recognizing and Addressing Emotional Disconnection in Relationships

The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.

