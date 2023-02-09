Mike Vrabel: Titans OL coach Jason Houghtaling crushed interview

The Tennessee Titans decided to go in a different direction for their offensive line coach this offseason after the team parted ways with Keith Carter back in January.

After nearly a month-long search, the Titans landed on an in-house option in assistant offensive line coach, Jason Houghtaling (pronounced HO-tail-ing, according to the team’s official site).

Houghtaling has been with the Titans for the past two seasons. Prior to that, he served as the head coach at Wagner for five years (2015-19), and was Colgate’s offensive line coach in 2020.

When talking about the team’s recent coaching staff additions, head coach Mike Vrabel lauded Houghtaling for knocking his interview out of the park.

“He’s a great teacher, and he’s worked in multiple schemes,” Vrabel said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “It was probably one of the best interviews I’ve had in five years.

“I am extremely happy and excited to give him this opportunity. That group and that unit has to get better, and it starts by finding guys that can come in and develop and be coached.”

Not only does Houghtaling have a tough task in helping to get an offensive line that is sure to have a ton of turnover back on track, he’s also tasked with finding the right balance in his approach.

That’s because Carter appeared to rub players the wrong way with his hard-nosed approach, something left tackle Taylor Lewan went over in detail recently. He also might’ve had a hand in Ty Sambrailo’s unexpected retirement.