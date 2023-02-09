ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Intersection upgrades begin at Glassboro and Fries Mill roads

Long-awaited and overdue intersection improvements at Glassboro (U.S. Route 322) and Fries Mill (CR 655) roads are underway. Gloucester County awarded the project’s contract to R.E. Pierson Construction Co. in Pilesgrove. A groundbreaking ceremony at the Monroe Township site was held on Jan. 30, with various state, county and township officials on hand. They included township Business Administrator Jim DeHart; Council President Carol Ann Fox; County Commissioner Heather Simmons; state Sen. Fred Madden; Mayor Greg Wolfe; and council members Don Heverly, Denise Adams and Patrick O’Reilly.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Fire Dept. says Cherry Hill hi-rise fire caused by discarded smoking materials

Cherry Hill, NJ – A fire in a hi-rise condominium complex in Cherry Hill was sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the Cherry Hill Fire Department. Early Saturday morning, Cherry Hill Fire Department units responded to a high-rise fire at the Mark 70 Condominiums. “Crews arrived and extinguished multiple fires on multiple exterior balconies. The quick response and hard work of suppression crews kept the fire from spreading to the interior of the building. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries,” CHFD said in a statement today. The investigation conducted by members of the Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the The post Fire Dept. says Cherry Hill hi-rise fire caused by discarded smoking materials appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Cherry Hill Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey

The Cherry Hill Mall, owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), was originally known as Cherry Hill Shopping Center, commonly reported as the first indoor, climate-controlled shopping center east of the Mississippi River in the United States, and opened on October 11, 1961. Cherry Hill Mall is located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, within the unincorporated namesake neighborhood and census-designated place (CDP) of Cherry Hill Mall, New Jersey.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Crash Reported On Route 30 In Berlin

A pedestrian crash was reported in Camden County. The crash occurred at about 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 on Route 30 east of Egg Harbor Road inn Berlin, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed westbound, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow...
BERLIN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ

The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
CAPE MAY, NJ
somerspoint.com

Shore Medical Center Recognizes Guardian Angel For February

Shore Medical Center selected nurse Jennifer Gannon as February’s Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to its patients. Shore established the Guardian Angel program to enable community members to say “thank you” to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center in their honor, according to a news release.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Two killed in Vineland crash

Two people were killed in a Vineland crash Friday morning. The names of those killed have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications. Malexus Coleman, 27, was heading south on South Delsea Drive just before 7 a.m., when his Dodge Durango struck a northbound Ford Taurus that was attempting to turn left onto College Drive, according to the preliminary investigation.
VINELAND, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ
TAPinto.net

Burlington County Mourns Loss of Historic Underground Railroad Museum Founder

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County is mourning the loss of the founder of the Historic Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County. Louise Calloway passed away on February 8 at the age of 93.  Calloway founded the Historic Underground Railroad Museum in 2005, her first project after a 50-year career in social work, teaching college in Africa and volunteering for several charities. In 2011, the NAACP honored her lifetime of dedication as an educator by awarding Calloway the Distinguished Educators Award.  Calloway's passion for history began at a young age, when she spent hours making scrapbooks on her grandmother's porch of African-American leaders. She...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Cherry Hill high-rise condominium complex catches fire over night

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A high-rise condominium complex in Cherry Hill caught fire Saturday morning, fire officials say. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Frontage Road just around midnight.The exterior balconies of the Mark 70 Condominiums caught fire, but firefighters responded early enough to prevent the fire from spreading into the interior.They say no one was injured.Investigators believe the fire was caused by smoking.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Offshore Wind Energy Projects Criticized in Community Forum

More than 500 community members and elected officials gathered on Saturday morning to discuss the state’s development of offshore wind energy and whether there is a link to a series of whale deaths. The forum, held at Brigantine Community School, comes after a slew of dead whales washed up...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Daily Voice

Superintendent Resigns After Controversial Comments On Jersey Shore Teen's Suicide

The superintendent of an Ocean County school district resigned Saturday, Feb. 11 after comments he made on a 14-year-old student's suicide surfaced. Officials at Central Regional High School announced Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides's resignation on its website, hours after a funeral was held for Adriana Kuch — who died by suicide on Feb. 3, days after a video of her being beaten in the halls of the school went viral.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

