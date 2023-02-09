BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County is mourning the loss of the founder of the Historic Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County. Louise Calloway passed away on February 8 at the age of 93. Calloway founded the Historic Underground Railroad Museum in 2005, her first project after a 50-year career in social work, teaching college in Africa and volunteering for several charities. In 2011, the NAACP honored her lifetime of dedication as an educator by awarding Calloway the Distinguished Educators Award. Calloway's passion for history began at a young age, when she spent hours making scrapbooks on her grandmother's porch of African-American leaders. She...

