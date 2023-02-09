ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckahoe, NJ

Daily Voice

Shooter On The Loose In Camden Killing

A 38-year--old Camden man was shot to death early Sunday, Feb. 12, authorities said. At 4:15 a.m, Camden County Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden, for a report of a man who was shot. The shooting victim was identified as Dwayne Adkins. He was...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Crash Reported On Route 30 In Berlin

A pedestrian crash was reported in Camden County. The crash occurred at about 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 on Route 30 east of Egg Harbor Road inn Berlin, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed westbound, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow...
BERLIN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Surf City Fire Company Rebuilds After Fire Hits Home

SURF CITY – The preservation of life and property comes first when it comes to any emergency management services. And, when a fire hits home – it’s even more personal. The Ocean County Fire Marshall determined that an electrical malfunction caused the fire at the Surf City Firehouse just days before Christmas on December 22. Although one firefighter was hurt, his injury was minor and treated at the scene.
SURF CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Multiple fires erupt at condominium tower in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Several fire crews battled a blaze as flames erupted from the balconies of a condominium tower in Cherry Hill Saturday morning. Officials say multiple exterior balconies caught fire at the Mark 70 Condominiums due to "improperly discarded smoking materials." Firefighters were able to keep the fires...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE REVIEW – STANLEY EVANS (2016)

(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each case. To refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead, we will post the information about open cases again.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

Burlington woman, 34, shot and killed in Trenton, officials say

TRENTON, N.J. - A 34-year-old Burlington County has been shot and killed in Trenton, Mercer County officials said. Trenton police responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., near Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue. Officers found the 34-year-old woman, identified as Stephanie Vil, of...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Cherry Hill high-rise condominium complex catches fire over night

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A high-rise condominium complex in Cherry Hill caught fire Saturday morning, fire officials say. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Frontage Road just around midnight.The exterior balconies of the Mark 70 Condominiums caught fire, but firefighters responded early enough to prevent the fire from spreading into the interior.They say no one was injured.Investigators believe the fire was caused by smoking.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
HOME, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Rescue Angels provide adoption update on Lucky the rescue dog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today might be Lucky the dog's lucky day! The beloved Montgomery County pup is scheduled to meet this week with a local behaviorist who will evaluate his behavioral concerns and possibly adopt him. CBS Philadelphia has been following Lucky's recovery story from the very beginning when he was first discovered paralyzed and left to fend for himself on Montgomery County train tracks. Thankfully the Philly Rescue Angels got a hold of Lucky back when this story broke in Nov. 2022 and have nursed him back into good health, plus given him a whole lot of TLC.  Philly Rescue...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC New York

It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Take Her Life, NJ Dad Says

Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

