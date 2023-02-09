Read full article on original website
Woman, 24, with only minor injuries after demolishing pole in Egg Harbor, NJ
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a 24-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries after demolishing a utility pole in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:40 on Ocean Heights Avenue near Barnett Avenue in Scullville. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Tahreem Rajput was driving...
Shooter On The Loose In Camden Killing
A 38-year--old Camden man was shot to death early Sunday, Feb. 12, authorities said. At 4:15 a.m, Camden County Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden, for a report of a man who was shot. The shooting victim was identified as Dwayne Adkins. He was...
Crash In Toms River Causes Traffic Delays, Power Outage
TOMS RIVER – A crash at the intersection of Hooper Avenue and Water Street in Downtown Toms River has taken down a utility pole, causing traffic delays and power outages. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department warned drivers that they should expect delays if driving through that area. Local...
Pedestrian Crash Reported On Route 30 In Berlin
A pedestrian crash was reported in Camden County. The crash occurred at about 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 on Route 30 east of Egg Harbor Road inn Berlin, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed westbound, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow...
Man Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a 54-year-old man was critically injured when he was struck by a car crossing a busy highway Friday morning. According to the Franklin Township Police Department, the accident happened around 7:30 in the area of Routes 40 and 47. An investigation determined that as a...
Surf City Fire Company Rebuilds After Fire Hits Home
SURF CITY – The preservation of life and property comes first when it comes to any emergency management services. And, when a fire hits home – it’s even more personal. The Ocean County Fire Marshall determined that an electrical malfunction caused the fire at the Surf City Firehouse just days before Christmas on December 22. Although one firefighter was hurt, his injury was minor and treated at the scene.
fox29.com
Multiple fires erupt at condominium tower in Cherry Hill
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Several fire crews battled a blaze as flames erupted from the balconies of a condominium tower in Cherry Hill Saturday morning. Officials say multiple exterior balconies caught fire at the Mark 70 Condominiums due to "improperly discarded smoking materials." Firefighters were able to keep the fires...
Man killed in Newtown Square, Delaware County crash
A man was killed in a crash in Newtown Square, Delaware County.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW – STANLEY EVANS (2016)
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each case. To refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead, we will post the information about open cases again.
Gym Teacher, Coach Battles Cancer In Gloucester County
A Gloucester County coach and gym teacher is battling stage 3 colon cancer — but not without community support. LaKesha Bryant, who teaches health and physical education at the Gloucester Institute of Technology, was diagnosed on Feb. 7, according to this GoFundMe page. The 42-year-old teacher lives in Clayton.
fox29.com
Camden County police investigate early morning shooting that killed a 38-year-old man
CAMDEN, N.J. - A 38-year-old man was fatally shot in Camden in the early morning hours Sunday, officials said. The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden, Sunday morning, around 4:15, according to authorities. Camden County police found the victim, identified as 38-year-old Dwayne Adkins, of...
fox29.com
Burlington woman, 34, shot and killed in Trenton, officials say
TRENTON, N.J. - A 34-year-old Burlington County has been shot and killed in Trenton, Mercer County officials said. Trenton police responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., near Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue. Officers found the 34-year-old woman, identified as Stephanie Vil, of...
Cherry Hill high-rise condominium complex catches fire over night
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A high-rise condominium complex in Cherry Hill caught fire Saturday morning, fire officials say. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Frontage Road just around midnight.The exterior balconies of the Mark 70 Condominiums caught fire, but firefighters responded early enough to prevent the fire from spreading into the interior.They say no one was injured.Investigators believe the fire was caused by smoking.
Suspect fires at police during hourslong standoff in Fox Chase; shelter-in-place lifted
A Philadelphia neighborhood was under a shelter-in-place order Thursday during an hourslong standoff that saw officers fired upon.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
Philly Rescue Angels provide adoption update on Lucky the rescue dog
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today might be Lucky the dog's lucky day! The beloved Montgomery County pup is scheduled to meet this week with a local behaviorist who will evaluate his behavioral concerns and possibly adopt him. CBS Philadelphia has been following Lucky's recovery story from the very beginning when he was first discovered paralyzed and left to fend for himself on Montgomery County train tracks. Thankfully the Philly Rescue Angels got a hold of Lucky back when this story broke in Nov. 2022 and have nursed him back into good health, plus given him a whole lot of TLC. Philly Rescue...
glensidelocal.com
Two Philly teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Abington
Two teens from Philadelphia were taken into custody Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Edgehill Road and subsequently fleeing the scene. Police used drones and a K9 unit to locate one of the fleeing suspects, who was taken into custody after a foot chase. Police...
Southern Ocean County’s Bed Bath & Beyond Set To Close
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close more of its stores across the state, including its Manahawkin location. The New Jersey-based home goods retailer began closing locations over the past couple of years, closing up to 200 stores nationwide due to financial struggles. The...
Driver killed after car veers off N.J. road, hits tree, police say
A Vineland man was killed Saturday when his car ran off a roadway and struck a tree in Cumberland County, police said. Dillon Nash, 29, was driving west on Route 548/ Weatherby Road in Maurice River shortly before 4 a.m. when his car left the road near Franckles Lane, according to a State Police spokesman.
NBC New York
It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Take Her Life, NJ Dad Says
Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
