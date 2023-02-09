PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today might be Lucky the dog's lucky day! The beloved Montgomery County pup is scheduled to meet this week with a local behaviorist who will evaluate his behavioral concerns and possibly adopt him. CBS Philadelphia has been following Lucky's recovery story from the very beginning when he was first discovered paralyzed and left to fend for himself on Montgomery County train tracks. Thankfully the Philly Rescue Angels got a hold of Lucky back when this story broke in Nov. 2022 and have nursed him back into good health, plus given him a whole lot of TLC. Philly Rescue...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO