KQED
Over 150,000 Kids Left California Public Schools During the Pandemic, New Study Reveals
An estimated 152,000 California children went missing from public school classrooms amid the pandemic, according to new Stanford research, reflecting a period of profound disruption of family and school life. “Public school enrollment fell dramatically during the first two school years of the COVID-19 pandemic, with losses concentrated among the...
Be My Travel Muse
The 10 Best Things to Do in California in March
Chances are, you don’t need another excuse to visit California. The spectacular variety of landscapes, dramatic coastlines, rolling hills, and rugged mountain peaks are all stunning year-round, so how can you decide when to visit?. There’s something to love about every season in the Golden State, but this post...
Seniors Are Now the Fastest Growing Homeless Group in California
Norma Johnson cracks a faint smile as she adjusts her stylish cat-eye glasses. She’s at St. Mary’s Center’s cafeteria in West Oakland, where older adults in interim housing or living on the streets can drop by for a free meal. But Johnson’s mind is elsewhere. Her treasured red leather rocking chair, along with most of her belongings, sits in a storage unit. She’s afraid if she doesn’t pay her $500 balance soon, the storage unit operator will auction everything.
GV Wire
California’s Housing Duel Between State and Local Governments Intensifies
The long-simmering duel between California’s state and local governments over housing is entering a new and more confrontational phase. Local governments in the San Francisco Bay Area had until Jan. 31 to submit plans for meeting their state-imposed quotas for facilitating housing construction, and many of them missed it. They were supposed to identify enough land for the required number of housing units and the steps they were taking to make development feasible.
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
Middle-class Payment Program for California families: See if you can get cash between $200 and $1,050
Why California is the best state to live in? I and many of you who have been here will definitely be aware of the excellent year-round weather and friendly and cooperative people. Other than this, California is a hub of top-notch companies and the rate of unemployment is relatively low.
mcknightshomecare.com
CA awards nearly $90M in grants to grow home care workforce
Nearly 80 organizations across California will receive $89 million in CalGrows grants to attract the next generation of home care workers. The California Department of Aging announced the recipients last week, who became winners by proposing innovative ideas and incentives to recruit and train home care workers and family caregivers. The grantees include for-profit and nonprofit organizations, universities and training providers.
Antelope Valley Press
Utility execs warned: they might pay for irresponsible, negligent decisions
Until a short time ago, top executives of California’s privately owned utility companies had nothing personal to fear from any decision they made, even if it cost dozens of human lives. That’s how it went when Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials neglected to maintain gas pipelines adequately in...
Why California still doesn't mandate dyslexia screening
California sends mixed messages when it comes to serving dyslexic students. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the most famous dyslexic political official in the country, even authoring a children's book to raise awareness about the learning disability. And yet, California is one of 10 states that doesn't require dyslexia screening for all children.
This Small California City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
From San Diego to San Fransisco, California is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that California's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.
High Mortgage Rates Lock Out Many First-Time California Home Buyers
Back in 2021, when mortgage interest rates were plumbing all time-lows, Caitlyn O’Connell and her fiance nearly closed on a home in San Luis Obispo. They backed out of the deal after discovering major issues with mold, she said. Over the course of the next year, the cost of a typical mortgage payment in California increased by as much as 56% in some markets, according to housing data firm Zillow.
calmatters.org
How much is a living wage in California?
From CalMatters California Divide reporter Jeanne Kuang:. What’s one of the driving forces of poverty and inequality? When the cost of living outpaces the growth in wages. In response, California over the last two decades has raised the minimum wage every few years, as have some local governments. New state Sen. Steve Padilla, a Chula Vista Democrat, says that strategy leaves the state “constantly playing catch-up.”
newsnationnow.com
California scammers use cloned EBT cards to steal from poor
(NewsNation) — California scammers are using cloned EBT cards to steal money from some of the poorest residents in the state. The scam is playing out all over southern California. In Los Angeles alone, officials say more than $19.6 million in EBT benefits were stolen in 2022. Los Angeles...
californiaexaminer.net
California Sees An Increase In Burglary Tourism
The burglary tourism trend, whereby burglars come from outside the United States to break into homes, then leave to go back home, is a priority for law enforcement authorities in Southern California. According to The Orange County Register, these South American theft organizations frequently include Chilean or Colombian nationals who...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gave Teslas to an isolated farmworker community. Why did the cars vanish overnight?
This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
KABC
32 States–Including California–To Cut Food Stamp Benefits In March
(Undated) — Food stamp cuts are less than three weeks away for more than 30-million Americans. Thirty-two states are set to cut benefits on March 1st. The cuts in SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are due to the end of so-called emergency allotments which bumped up benefits at the start of the pandemic. Eighteen states have already ended their emergency allotments, some citing the strengthening economy as the reason. Read more:
Iconic Dining Fixture Named Among Best Seafood Restaurants in California
With the Pacific Ocean offering an abundance of marine life all year round, California is one of the absolute best states in the country for a mouthwatering seafood meal. If you’re wondering where to go to try the best lobsters, crabs, prawns, and fresh fish that the state has to offer, look no further than the restaurant that made it onto Eat This, Not That's list of best seafood restaurants in America.
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
Abandoning high-speed rail will be more costly for California than the project itself
Delays and rising costs have given high-speed rail critics an opening, but proponents say that abandoning this crucial project now would be a mistake.
californiaglobe.com
California Drivers Could be Charged Higher Registration Fees for Heavier Autos
California is considering charging higher truck and SUV auto registration fees for heavier cars under a new bill in the state Legislature. The automotive industry is growing apprehensive about what it could possibly mean for them. Assembly Bill 251, authored by Assemblyman Chris Ward (D-San Diego), would require the California...
