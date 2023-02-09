If you’ve been in the market for a new electric scooter to ride around town this spring on, we have you covered. Woot is running a sale on various models from Segway for the next week in refurbished condition with 90-day warranties. Leading the way is the Ninebot D40X electric scooter with a built-in seat at $415 from its typical $850 list price, which is 51% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to travel over 23 miles on a single charge at up to 18.6 MPH, this is a great way to travel around the city this spring without using a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

9 HOURS AGO