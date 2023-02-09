Read full article on original website
Tesla adjusts electric vehicle pricing in the US again
Tesla is again adjusting pricing for its electric vehicle in the US – making it the fourth time in just over a month. It’s starting to be difficult to keep up with Tesla’s price changes lately. As we previously reported, Tesla started the month by implementing drastic...
New York State is getting a big offshore wind factory
Wind turbine giant Siemens Gamesa announced today that it’s going to build a large offshore wind nacelle factory in New York State – giving the fledgling yet mushrooming US offshore wind industry yet another boost. A nacelle is the housing on top of a wind turbine’s tower that...
Ford is expected to announce a new LFP battery factory with CATL in the US
Ford is expected to announce today a new LFP battery factory in the US in partnership with China’s CATL. Update: Announced. The automaker has called a press conference this afternoon where it is expected to give an update on how it plans to scale its electric vehicle business. As...
Weird Alibaba: Would you buy a 50 hp electric UTV from China to save money?
In this week’s dive into the deep end of the Alibaba pool, we’ve floated back to the surface with an interesting looking electric UTV designed for flying fast over rugged terrain. It may not compete with the best offerings currently found in the industry, but neither do most of the vehicles we dredge up for the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column.
How electric Zambonis highlight the need for zero-emission EVs on and off the ice
Electric vehicles are better for the climate and your health, with zero tailpipe emissions. Electric Zambonis are a perfect example since they often operate in an enclosed environment. Those ice resurfacers (or Zambonis as they are often referred to in tribute to American inventor and engineer Frank Zamboni) you enjoy...
Toyota finally admits ‘timing is right’ for an EV-first mindset amid business reshuffle
Amid new leadership changes, Toyota is reshuffling its business structure, claiming the “time is right” to accelerate battery electric vehicle (BEV) development. Toyota says it will take a new EV-first approach, starting with its luxury brand Lexus. Last week, Electrek reported Toyota’s longtime CEO Akio Toyoda was stepping...
Tesla is preparing to launch its new Autopilot hardware 4.0 upgrade
Tesla is preparing to launch its new Autopilot hardware 4.0 upgrade, according to a filing with European regulators. The automaker is expected to announce a new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware suite, which has been referred to as Hardware 4.0 (HW4), any day now. There have been quite a few indications that some...
No pedals, no problem: Zoox begins first robotaxi rides on public roads in California
Autonomous robotaxi developer Zoox has announced two major milestones this month as it inches closer to a full launch to the general public. All without a driver … or pedals … or even a steering wheel. The Amazon subsidiary has shared footage of its Zoox branded robotaxis navigating public roads for the first time in California following an approved testing permit from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Tesla shows new ‘Godzilla’ robot and in-depth look at latest electric car production line
Tesla has released an in-depth, impressive look at its latest electric car production line deployed at Gigafactory Berlin, including its new “Godzilla” robot. Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas are Tesla’s two latest factories, and they both feature the automaker’s latest manufacturing technology. While Tesla was underestimated...
Wiesmann’s $320k ‘Project Thunderball’ roadster EV sells out entire first year of production
Boutique luxury sports car maker Wiesmann has announced that the EV roadster representing the marque’s renaissance has already sold out its entire first year of production before it commences in Germany next year. Starting at an MSRP over $320,000, Wiesmann is promising its “Project Thunderball” EV will have ultra-fast charging, acceleration, and power – all packed into a “sticky” and dynamic two-seat configuration.
Segway’s refurb Ninebot D40X electric scooter with seat falls to $415 (Orig. $850) in New Green Deals
If you’ve been in the market for a new electric scooter to ride around town this spring on, we have you covered. Woot is running a sale on various models from Segway for the next week in refurbished condition with 90-day warranties. Leading the way is the Ninebot D40X electric scooter with a built-in seat at $415 from its typical $850 list price, which is 51% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to travel over 23 miles on a single charge at up to 18.6 MPH, this is a great way to travel around the city this spring without using a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
