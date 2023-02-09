Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Love Knows No Color: The Heartwarming Love Story of A Interracial Couple"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
"From Motor City to Love City: A Journey to Falling in Love in Detroit"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
MLB
Filled with stars, Team D.R. has sights on Classic title
“I don’t remember who was talking about it, maybe it was Juan Soto who said he saw the NBA Olympic team where they had so many stars,” Dominican Republic general manager Nelson Cruz told me in a phone call. “And it was like a Dream Team. That’s basically what we have.”
MLB
These 10 teams won the offseason
Let’s embark upon an annual tradition by puckering up our lips and applying the kiss of death. That’s right. It’s time to name the Winter Winners!. You know how this so often goes. A team wins the winter and loses the season. That’s of course not always the case, but it’s close enough to have become a running gag in our game. Still, regardless of any dubiousness attached to this distinction, it should be the goal of teams to, you know, try to win baseball games. So kudos to those who made our list this year.
MLB
A's get outfielder Bleday from Miami for Puk
OAKLAND -- Just a few days before Spring Training gets underway, the A’s added a left-handed bat to their outfield mix. In a swap of former first-round picks, the A’s sent left-hander A.J. Puk to the Marlins in exchange for outfielder JJ Bleday. Having built up a large...
MLB
Chafin reuniting with D-backs on 1-year deal (source)
Left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin has agreed to a one-year deal with the D-backs, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Saturday. The deal, which is pending a physical, has not been confirmed by the club. Chafin was a free agent for the third straight offseason after opting out of the...
MLB
Dodgers adding former All-Star RHP Reyes (sources)
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers are no strangers to low-risk, high-reward deals, and they struck again on Saturday as the club agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with former All-Star closer Alex Reyes, sources told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal. Reyes’ deal with the Dodgers includes...
MLB
Big stage awaits Trout in World Baseball Classic
Mike Trout, who can do as many things on a baseball field as LeBron James can on a basketball court, is about to be on the best team he has ever been on: Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Not just on it, but captain of it. Trout is...
MLB
Fresh faces, new rules: What to watch at Rays camp
TAMPA, Fla. -- First, a programming note: This is probably the last time you’ll see my byline for about a month. For good reason! My wife and I welcomed our first child last weekend, a healthy baby girl. Getting to spend the next four weeks together at home has us even more excited than we are tired -- and we are (very) tired.
MLB
Here are 3 storylines to watch in Guardians camp
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Step aside, Super Bowl, it’s baseball season. Players will start reporting to camp on Monday, meaning the start of the 2023 season...
MLB
Ichiro's rookie campaign a season unlike any other
He was listed as a rookie. Technically. But was he really? We can play semantics all day with this one. What there is no doubting, though, is that in 2001 Ichiro Suzuki turned in the greatest performance by a first-year player in AL/NL history. The first Japanese-born position player to...
MLB
Lange ready to compete for closer role
LAKELAND, Fla. -- Time will tell if Alex Lange is ready to step in as the Tigers’ closer. But the young right-hander was at least ready for the question Monday morning. “Yeah, there’s going to be a closer for sure,” Lange said. To twist the oft-used Spring...
MLB
Will this White Sox star win MVP in 2023?
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- I never totally understood Major League Baseball predictions, especially before the start of a single regular-season game. It’s part of our job, but teams change so much in a few weeks, let alone a few months. Take the 2022 White Sox, for example. They entered last...
MLB
Keep an eye on Phils prospect Painter in race for 5th starter
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Phillies pitchers and catchers will have their first workout in Clearwater, Fla., on Thursday. There hasn’t been this much February excitement about the team in more than a decade (save Bryce Harper’s signing in February 2019). It should be fun.
MLB
Here's how Blue Jays are cultivating a winning mindset
DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Being talented enough to compete for a World Series championship and being ready for that moment exist on two entirely different timelines. The Blue Jays have learned this the hard way. Toronto’s roster is stacked with stars of today and tomorrow, but its 2022 postseason run crumbled...
MLB
Wainwright-Contreras battery begins its first chapter
JUPITER, Fla. -- As if pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training wasn’t already enough to excite baseball-starved diehards, there was particular significance with one Cardinals battery working together on a mound just beyond Roger Dean Stadium on Monday. There stood Cardinals cornerstone Adam Wainwright, throwing a variety of...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Feb. 11
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 11. Brown was known as the “Original Padre” after the outfielder was selected with the first pick of the 1968 expansion draft by the San Diego Padres. He hit San Diego’s first double in the club’s inaugural game against the Astros on April 8, 1969, when he started in right field.
MLB
3 storylines to follow at Royals camp
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Hello from sunny Arizona. By the time you’re reading this, I’ll have landed in Phoenix for six weeks of Spring Training coverage. I am most certainly not in the best shape of my life, but hey, that’s why I’m at the keyboard while the players are on the field.
MLB
'Just watch': Wash is a big believer in Grissom at shortstop
NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Braves third-base coach Ron Washington made it clear what he thinks about Vaughn Grissom when asked if he is entering Spring Training thinking Grissom can be Atlanta’s starting shortstop. “I’m not thinking he can do the job, I know he can do the job,” Washington...
MLB
How will this Marlins star jazz up the outfield?
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. All Jazz Chisholm Jr. wants to do is win. About a month ago when the Marlins had yet to make a splash, Chisholm...
MLB
Suzuki aims to attack fastballs in sophomore year
MESA, Ariz. -- Seiya Suzuki emerged from the Cubs' complex on Saturday morning and headed to the cage, bat handles protruding from the equipment bag over his shoulder. The outfielder then heard a boisterous shout that carried across the agility field. Suzuki beamed upon seeing manager David Ross, and the...
MLB
Marlins, A's swap former first-round picks
MIAMI -- In a trade involving former first-round picks, the Marlins bolstered their bullpen on Saturday night by acquiring left-handed reliever A.J. Puk from the A's for outfielder JJ Bleday. Puk, who turns 28 in April, compiled a 1.15 WHIP, a 120 ERA+ and four saves in 62 outings in...
Comments / 0