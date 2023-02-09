Read full article on original website
City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusationsJM McBrideGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
94.3 Jack FM
Seroogy’s Chocolates Prepares for Valentine’s Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Since 1899 Seroogy’s Chocolates has been making fine chocolate candies; which many have incorporated into their valentine’s treats traditions. Valentine’s season is the third busiest for Seroogy’s; behind Christmas and Easter. Marjorie Hitchcock with Seroogy’s says they usually hire ahead of time of the busy seasons.
94.3 Jack FM
Snow Sculptors Find The Warm Temps Tough To Work With
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Northeast Wisconsin saw warmer temperatures Sunday, but not everyone was excited about the sunshine. Snow sculptors at Fond du Lac’s annual Sturgeon Spectacular were met with some challenges for the Wisconsin Snow Sculpting Competition. “We’re doing the tin man from the Wizard...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Turns Into Sweet Street This Weekend
The Two Rivers Main Street Program is sponsoring a Sweet Street Saturday this weekend. According to their website, members of the general public can purchase tickets to visit shops in downtown Two Rivers Saturday to collect a box of sweets. From 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. your map will lead...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Green Bay, WI
Green Bay is the oldest city in Wisconsin. A French adventurer gave the name "The Green Bay" (La Baye Verte) due to the unusually greenish hue of the surrounding water. It serves as Brown County's administrative center. Green Bay's population was 107,395 as of the 2020 census, making it the...
WBAY Green Bay
102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week
U.S. shoots down second object from skies in many days. For the third time in a week, the U.S. military has shot down an object at a high-altitude. Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Paul...
94.3 Jack FM
Warm Weather Impacts Opening Day of Sturgeon Spearing
OSHKOSH, WI (WLUK) — Warmer than normal temperatures may have kept many people off the ice for opening day of the 2023 Sturgeon Spearing Season. The Department of Natural Resources says there was about half the amount of shacks on the ice compared to last year’s opener. In...
94.3 Jack FM
UW-Green Bay to Offer Direct Admission for all GBAPS Students
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay area students will now have a direct pathway to continue their education after graduating high school. UW-Green Bay announced a partnership with Green Bay public schools to offer direct admission to the university Monday. Green Bay public school’s class of 2024 will...
WBAY Green Bay
Family had to evacuate after kitchen fire in DePere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - On February 12, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm., De Pere Fire Rescue Department units were dispatched to 903 Jordan Road in the City of De Pere for a report of a structure fire. At that address is a single family residence. Upon arrival fire crews...
wearegreenbay.com
Sunny and mild this weekend
Following some slushy snow on Thursday, we’re going to get some sunshine to return Friday. The lake effect cloud cover up north and over Door County will be moving away. A cool breeze from the NW at 10 to 25 miles per hour will make it feel chilly, even with afternoon temps in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
spectrumnews1.com
A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do
APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
WBAY Green Bay
No. 1 De Pere takes down No. 1 Pewaukee
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday night featured a battle between two of the best boys basketball teams in the state of Wisconsin. Division 1 No. 1 ranked team De Pere beat Division 2 No. 1 team Pewaukee. The final math: Redbirds victorious 70-63. De Pere remains undefeated at 21-0.
tourcounsel.com
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Defends Allegations Of Secret Recordings
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – Green Bay’s mayor says it’s legal and common for cities to secretly record the conversations of people at city hall. The city is defending the administration after an alderman outed Mayor Eric Genrich for recording people at city hall without their knowledge.
WBAY Green Bay
Ex cop and music star Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department
Twice this week police investigated guns brought to school, in Oshkosh and Neenah. Why security efforts could get more difficult at the end of the year.
wearegreenbay.com
Truck carrying 41 cattle overturns in Green Bay, knocks out power
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of residents on Green Bay’s east side are without power after a cattle truck crashed into a power pole and overturned. Around 7 a.m. this morning a cattle truck reportedly swerved to avoid a car and ended up crashing into a power pole and overturning. Authorities say the truck was carrying 41 cattle and there were no injuries.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Bridges will Light Up in Honor of Fallen Milwaukee Police Officer
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The city of Green Bay is honoring a fallen Milwaukee police officer on the day of his funeral. On Monday, Officer Peter Jerving, 37, will be laid to rest in Brookfield. Officer Jerving was killed in the line of duty last week while trying...
WBAY Green Bay
Stand-off in Combined Locks is over
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic.
94.3 Jack FM
Sturgeon Spearing Season Numbers Drop On Day Two
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports that day two of the 2023 Winnebago sturgeon spearing season was considerably slower than Saturday. Only 261 fish were harvested throughout the system. That number includes 42 juvenile females, 93 adult females, and 126 males. This is...
wearegreenbay.com
Electrical fire at Manitowoc County home remodeled from old church
REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Manitowoc County were dispatched to a structure fire at a home that was remodeled from an old church on Friday evening. According to the Reedsville Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene at 116 North 7th Street just after 5 p.m. on February 10.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not tolerating drunk driving’: Green Bay PD increasing presence for OWI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be an increase in officers patrolling Green Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as officers will be operating a special OWI enforcement. The Green Bay Police Department announced that it will be deploying additional officers between 8 p.m. on February 12 until 3 a.m. on February 13.
