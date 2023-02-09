Valentine’s Day is a day of love and what better way to do so than giving out diapers and wipes to those who need some “extra help” caring for their little love bundles. The next community Diaper Drive-Thru will be held on Tuesday, February 14 from 10 am – noon in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Laurens. Those needing help with diapers and wipes can “drive thru” and with appropriate ID, get a pack of diapers and wipes for their child.

LAURENS, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO