Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
golaurens.com
Chamber of Commerce celebrates successful 2022 at annual awards ceremony
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards ceremony on Thursday, February 9. The first awards given out were to the officers of the year. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens Police Department, and the Clinton Police Department each had one officer awarded Officer of the Year.
FOX Carolina
Three Spartanburg communities hosting joint meeting to discuss future plans
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time ever, three Spartanburg leaders are teaming up to better their neighborhoods. Rather it’s housing, funding, or resources—the community leaders are trying to help each other. Northside, Highland and the three neighborhoods that make-up Southside, are three historic Spartanburg communities....
golaurens.com
William Michael "Big Mike" Bishop - Clinton
William Michael “Big Mike” Bishop, age 71, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, February 11, 2023. He was born May 10, 1951 in Joanna and was the son of the late William Harold and Naomi Hall Bishop. Mike was a dedicated diesel mechanic with Carolina Concrete...
golaurens.com
Susan Teresa Terry Pitts - Clinton
Susan Teresa Terry Pitts, age 80, of Clinton, SC, widow of Frank S. Pitts, Sr., passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her home. She was born March 3, 1942 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late William Davenport Terry and Edna Jackson Terry. She is survived...
golaurens.com
Community Diaper Drive-Thru scheduled for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is a day of love and what better way to do so than giving out diapers and wipes to those who need some “extra help” caring for their little love bundles. The next community Diaper Drive-Thru will be held on Tuesday, February 14 from 10 am – noon in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Laurens. Those needing help with diapers and wipes can “drive thru” and with appropriate ID, get a pack of diapers and wipes for their child.
furman.edu
There’s no merit in merit pay plans for rewarding, retaining SC teachers
Furman University’s Paul Thomas, a professor of education, writes an opinion piece in The Post and Courier about merit pay and why it fails education, teachers and students. He notes that two competing facts are in play: “Teacher pay is important to address and long overdue in the state, but merit pay is an ineffective and even harmful approach to addressing pay and teacher shortages.” After explaining the downside of merit pay, Thomas writes, “South Carolina’s greatest need is for elected officials to directly address poverty: access to health care, stable jobs with strong pay and access to affordable housing.”
FOX Carolina
Pacolet town council officially appoints new police chief
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Months after turmoil within the Pacolet Police Department, the town announced they have officially appointed a new police chief. In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of police. Hawes has more than 20 years of law enforcement service experience in South Carolina, previously serving as a patrol officer, property crime detective, violent crime detective and special team commander.
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction completes work on Greenville’s Upstate Trade Center
Charleston, S.C. -- Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has finished work on a new 907,400-square-foot speculative industrial development in Greenville, South Carolina. The project, comprised of two Class-A industrial buildings, was developed by The Keith Corporation, a full-service developer and owner of industrial, warehouse, and other commercial properties.
Newberry County Rescue and Dive Team receives life saving equipment
NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Rescue and Dive Team (hosted by Prosperity Rescue) has brand new life saving equipment thanks to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. According to Glenn Hamm, captain of the Newberry County Rescue and Dive Team, they received a generous donation from Firehouse Subs...
golaurens.com
District 55 offering early childhood personalized learning to ensure kindergarten readiness
The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has included Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) in the Waterford Upstart Family Engagement Project grant. The program empowers parents and caregivers of young learners as the first teacher in the home. The learning model uses research-based early learning software technology. Four-year-old kindergarten (4K) students will be provided with computer-adaptive instruction at home alongside personalized support from Waterford Upstart’s family education liaisons.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for gunman in Anderson
The hills are alive in Easley with the Sound of Music. Big Dave is in the studio with a Super Bowl recipe. Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students. Saturday's Science Bowl at USC Aiken to showcase academic strength of upstate students. Brain power leads upstate students to Science...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Flying car company chooses SC for HQ
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about why it’s important that SkyDrive, Inc. chose SC for its headquarters. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior Vice President/Investment Officer and Certified...
greenvillejournal.com
Cut from Royal cloth: Downtown’s oldest Black congregation installs 16th pastor
Vinson Royal’s father was a pastor. His four brothers were pastors. So you’d be forgiven for believing that that lineage, and those family ties, would more likely have called him to the pulpit long before he went off to college. “Ironically, I was born into it, but I...
furman.edu
Greenville needs more affordable housing. We talked to experts and officials about solutions.
An article about affordable housing in The Greenville News cites a study prepared by researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman University, “Racial Displacement in Greenville, SC.” The News reached out to experts about how to bring about 20,000 low-cost housing units to the area. Furman Director of Community Relations and State Rep. Chandra Dillard weighs in as well as Mayor Pro Tem and longtime City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming, a Furman alumna (’71 M’75 H’14). Learn what they and others say about how to improve the city’s affordable housing landscape – from housing trust funds to inclusionary zoning to municipal bonds and other strategies.
Officials issue boil water advisory in Clinton
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Clinton issued a water advisory for specific areas Sunday morning. According to city officials, crews are repairing a water main and service will be interrupted. Officials said customers should boil their water for one full minute before drinking or cooking purposes. Ice made from water that has […]
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Park to close ahead of municipal complex construction, park redesign
Heading out to a park in Simpsonville? You may want to adjust your plans. Simpsonville City Park will close to the public on Feb. 20 as the city prepares to begin construction on its municipal complex and park redesign. The closure will last until the park redesign project construction is...
golaurens.com
Lynda Joy King - Gray Court
Lynda Joy King, age 69, of Gray Court, passed away on 3 February 2023, at Laurens County Hospital. Born in Sarasota Florida, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E Underwood, and the late Joyce Cobb both of New York. She was predeceased by her husband Mark King, her...
Anderson Co. deputies locate missing man
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that they are searching for a man that was last seen on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
One year search for missing Pickens man
One Upstate man is making sure the younger generation never loses sight of the accomplishments of key African-American figures. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. More Body Cam Footage Released. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. Our trial analysts go in-depth. Night Club Shooting. Updated: 59 minutes ago.
WYFF4.com
Million dollar-winning lottery ticket sold in Spartanburg, South Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg convenience store has sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for Friday night’s drawing. Garden Spot at 2050 S. Pine St. in Spartanburg is the lucky lottery destination. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The ticket sold in Spartanburg matched...
Comments / 0