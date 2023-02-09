ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

94.3 Jack FM

Lake Winnebago Ice Is Deteriorating, A Warning To Sturgeon Spearers

CHILTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fishing clubs keep a watchful eye on conditions as sturgeon spearing on the Lake Winnebago System continues this week. The Quinney Fishing Club says the unseasonably warm weather is having an impact. Fishing club president Mark Ecker says ice on the east side of the...
94.3 Jack FM

Sturgeon Spearing Season Numbers Drop On Day Two

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports that day two of the 2023 Winnebago sturgeon spearing season was considerably slower than Saturday. Only 261 fish were harvested throughout the system. That number includes 42 juvenile females, 93 adult females, and 126 males. This is...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sturgeon season begins in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Sturgeon season is underway in northeast Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there is plenty of fish for spearers. “On Lake Winnebago so far, we’ve had over 150 sturgeons speared and on the upper river lakes, we’ve probably had over 100 sturgeons speared, by this time at least by the end of the day,” said Margaret Stadig, Lake Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

2023 Minnesota Light Goose Spring Season

Hunters can help reduce the population of light geese through a federally authorized spring conservation harvest running from Feb. 18 through April 30. Light geese are snow geese, blue-phased snow geese and the smaller Ross’s goose. Permits go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 14, and harvest regulations can be found on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Waterfowl/LightGoose). The conservation action aims to reduce damage from these geese to fragile ecosystems in Arctic coastal areas and around Hudson Bay.
MINNESOTA STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2023 Winnebago Sturgeon spearing season harvest update | By Wisconsin DNR

February 12, 2023 – Fond du Lac, Wi – Spearers who could get out onto the ice safely experienced a warm, sunny day and good water clarity. It was good enough that spearers reported seeing the bottom in many locations around Lake Winnebago. Ice conditions, however, likely prevented many from participating this year.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

2023 Minnesota #turkey season

Turkey hunting season dates and other details for 2023 are available on the DNR’s turkey hunting page (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Turkey). Turkey hunters have through Friday, Feb. 17, to apply for turkey hunting permits for the A-C spring hunting seasons in Mille Lacs and Carlos Avery WMAs and the A-B seasons in Whitewater WMA.
MINNESOTA STATE
Stanley

Wisconsin State weather forecast discussion: Risks of increasing river flows as Wisconsin braces for widespread rain

The National Weather Service in Green Bay, Wisconsin State has issued its latest forecast discussion for the region for the short and long term. In the short term, the forecast anticipates a quiet stretch of weather with the main challenge being temperatures. A weak area of low pressure is located over central Upper MI, with a cold front expected to move through northeast WI later tonight. Although moisture is lacking, winds are expected to pick up through the night, which will prevent temperatures from falling too far. Min temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens to lower 20s central WI, middle to upper 20s eastern WI.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Forget Skiing, Here Are the Best Snow Tubing Places in Wisconsin

Winter is the worst. Shoveling, plowing, shivering, and layering up is just too much. While I dream of moving to a warmer place, my budget and family has me stuck here. Gonna try to make the best of it though! Skiing? Nah, not my thing. Being 45 and starting on the bunny hill is just a bit embarrassing. My knees and breath give out by the second run and all I want is a hot toddy in the lodge.
KEWASKUM, WI
nbc15.com

World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, organizers say it is missing one piece. The process consisted of putting together 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took a month. Members of the community helped the Grasse Funeral Home get this project done. Organizers say this experience consisted...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring comes early

That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST. Less-traveled roads may be slicked. Enjoy...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Back-to-back systems this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, you’ll be a fan of today’s as well! More sunshine for Sunday with temperatures back in the mid-40s for most of southern Wisconsin. The main differences between today and yesterday will be lighter winds, and clouds starting to build in during the evening hours.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

DATCP Announces Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Election Results

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board (WCPB) election results. The following corn producers started their three-year terms as elected members of the WCPB on Feb. 1, 2023:. District 1: Randall Woodruff of Chippewa Falls. Representing...
WISCONSIN STATE
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Another Wisconsin county reports first CWD in wild deer

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) yesterday reported the first chronic wasting disease (CWD) detection in a wild deer in Langlade County in the town of Wolf River, which is located in the north central part of the state. In a press release, the WDNR said the animal was...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Dave's Hot Chicken celebrated the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin location in Kenosha, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
KENOSHA, WI

