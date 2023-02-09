Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Warriors face Sun. deadline on Gary Payton II trade
The Golden State Warriors face a Sunday night deadline on whether to nix a four-team trade involving Gary Payton II after he failed his physical due to an abdominal injury, ESPN and The Athletic reported Saturday. Payton's injury could sideline him for the much of the remainder of the regular...
Clayton News Daily
Rockets re-sign C Boban Marjanovic
The Houston Rockets re-signed Boban Marjanovic on Monday after he cleared waivers. The Rockets waived the 34-year-old veteran last Friday in order to complete a pair of trades. The 7-foot-3 center is averaging 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.2 minutes in 17 games off the bench this season. Top 8...
Clayton News Daily
Report: G Justin Holiday looking to join Mavericks
Journeyman Justin Holiday reached a buyout agreement with the Rockets and plans to sign with the Mavericks after clearing waivers, ESPN reported Monday. Houston acquired the 33-year-old guard last week in a trade-deadline deal with Atlanta. Dallas has pivoted away from pursuing Terrence Ross -- reportedly destined for Phoenix --...
Clayton News Daily
Lakers' LeBron James to miss third straight game
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to pay the price for his scoring-record chase and will sit out a third consecutive game Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has not played since last Tuesday, when he scored 38 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time scoring...
Clayton News Daily
Pacific Division's best clash as Suns meet Kings
The Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant era has opened at a more deliberate pace, with the star forward serving as more of a celebrity and spectator than basketball player so far. With Durant still not ready to hit the court in the desert, the new Western Conference favorite welcomes fellow newcomers T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley to the team at home Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.
Clayton News Daily
Coyotes sit trade candidate Jakob Chychrun for week
After he sat out the Arizona Coyotes' game Saturday due to what his team described as "trade-related reasons," defenseman Jakob Chychrun will continue to be a healthy scratch this week as Arizona negotiates a deal. "(Chychrun) will remain out of the lineup until something happens," Arizona coach Andre Tourigny told...
Clayton News Daily
Report: MLB makes extra-inning runner permanent
Major League Baseball has agreed to permanently add the rule that puts an automatic runner at second base to start the 10th inning and beyond, ESPN reported Monday. Per the report, the joint competition committee unanimously agreed to continue with the rule for all regular-season games. The rule was installed...
Clayton News Daily
Refreshed Jets to take on confident Kraken
After losing three of their four games before entering the NHL's All-Star break in late January, the Winnipeg Jets needed to refuel. An 11-day break seems to have done just that. The Jets returned to action Saturday night, defeating the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 as Blake Wheeler had two goals...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Eagles OL Lane Johnson having surgery this week
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson will undergo surgery later this week to repair the torn adductor he's been playing with for more than a month, ESPN reported Monday. He put off the procedure so that he could play in the postseason. Johnson, who first suffered the injury in Week...
