ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden 'Furious' Wife Jill Doesn't 'Believe In Him' To Win 2024 Election, Insider Claims: 'His Time Has Come & Gone'

Even though President Joe Biden hasn't announced he is running for president again in 2024, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is against the idea, an insider claimed. “Joe thinks he’s doing a good job!” a source spilled. “He’s furious with Jill for not believing in him! But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It’s just his time has come and gone. Jill can read the lack of support among Democratic leaders and the public and urged Joe to let it go — for the sake of his health AND his reputation!”“Jill wants Joe to leave the White...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy