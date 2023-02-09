ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnwood, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicagoland Walmart stores closing • Chicago shop crafts shoes for world's largest feet • Peter Salvino death

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area; a West Town boutique crafted a customized pair of shoes for a Texas woman known for having the world's largest feet after she shared her shoe-shopping struggle online; and a historic first for the Illinois cannabis industry - cocktails, a cafe and a marijuana dispensary all under one roof.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
tourcounsel.com

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
NORRIDGE, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Sushi Taku, New 4-Bedroom Apartments Coming To Former State Restaurant Space In Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK — A building with four-bedroom apartments and an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant is replacing the old State Restaurant in Lincoln Park. Mavrek Development bought the property, 935 W. Webster Ave., in January and started construction last week to redevelop it into a three-story building with four apartments, CEO Adam Friedberg said. The project is a partnership between Mavrek and GW Properties.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Stratford Square Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois

Stratford Square Mall is a shopping mall that opened on March 9, 1981, in Bloomingdale, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, Illinois, United States. The 1,300,000-square-foot (120,000 m2) The mall has 1 anchor store: Kohl's. There are 6 vacant anchor stores that were last occupied by JCPenney, Carson Pirie Scott, Sears, Round One, Century Theatres, and Burlington.
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
fox32chicago.com

State plans to turn shuttered Southwest Side Kmart store into a shelter for migrants

CHICAGO - State officials are planning to turn a building that once housed a Kmart on the Southwest Side into a shelter for newly arrived immigrants. But after being briefed about the state’s plans for the site at 7050 S. Pulaski Road, Ald. Silvana Tabares, whose 23rd Ward includes the property, said she wants the local community to have a say in the process before it proceeds.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly Endorses Paul Vallas For Mayor

DOWNTOWN — Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has officially secured endorsements from two Downtown Aldermen. Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) officially endorsed Vallas Monday morning, saying Downtown needs a mayor like Vallas “who will put public safety first.” Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) endorsed Vallas Feb. 3. “The Central Business...
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Class actions target Advocate Aurora, Loyola hospitals for requiring health workers to scan fingerprints to use drug lockers

Two major Chicago area hospital groups, Advocate Aurora Health and hospitals operated by Loyola Medicine, have been targeted by class actions accusing them of improperly requiring workers to scan their fingerprints to access drug dispensing systems at their hospitals. In nearly identical claims, attorneys from the firm of Stephan Zouras,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police find woman shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and critically wounded late Sunday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Police found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg around 11:12 p.m. in the 800 block of North Long Avenue, officials said. She was taken by paramedics to a nearby...
CHICAGO, IL

