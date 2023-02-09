Read full article on original website
Harvey Illinois Is Still Not Safe: Mayor Clark Offers Puzzling Statement on Crime In HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
IRS makes statement about one-time government payments in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Utility Billing Relief Program for low-income Chicago households: Apply to get assistance for water/sewer servicesMark StarChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicagoland Walmart stores closing • Chicago shop crafts shoes for world's largest feet • Peter Salvino death
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area; a West Town boutique crafted a customized pair of shoes for a Texas woman known for having the world's largest feet after she shared her shoe-shopping struggle online; and a historic first for the Illinois cannabis industry - cocktails, a cafe and a marijuana dispensary all under one roof.
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
blockclubchicago.org
Sushi Taku, New 4-Bedroom Apartments Coming To Former State Restaurant Space In Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK — A building with four-bedroom apartments and an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant is replacing the old State Restaurant in Lincoln Park. Mavrek Development bought the property, 935 W. Webster Ave., in January and started construction last week to redevelop it into a three-story building with four apartments, CEO Adam Friedberg said. The project is a partnership between Mavrek and GW Properties.
tourcounsel.com
Stratford Square Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois
Stratford Square Mall is a shopping mall that opened on March 9, 1981, in Bloomingdale, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, Illinois, United States. The 1,300,000-square-foot (120,000 m2) The mall has 1 anchor store: Kohl's. There are 6 vacant anchor stores that were last occupied by JCPenney, Carson Pirie Scott, Sears, Round One, Century Theatres, and Burlington.
fox32chicago.com
State plans to turn shuttered Southwest Side Kmart store into a shelter for migrants
CHICAGO - State officials are planning to turn a building that once housed a Kmart on the Southwest Side into a shelter for newly arrived immigrants. But after being briefed about the state’s plans for the site at 7050 S. Pulaski Road, Ald. Silvana Tabares, whose 23rd Ward includes the property, said she wants the local community to have a say in the process before it proceeds.
Mr. Stacks Opening a Fifth Location in Park Ridge
The restaurant will replace Eggsperience late next month
4 killed, 21 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Four people were killed and 21 others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago. A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Chatham. A man was also shot to death while sitting in his car early Sunday in Little Italy on the Near West Side.
CTA suspends yellow line service after train hits, kills person in Skokie
CHICAGO — The CTA has suspended service Saturday night on part of the yellow line after a train hit struck and killed a person crossing the tracks in Skokie. The crash was reported to emergency personnel in Skokie around 6:45 p.m. near the Dempster Swift Station. According to a news release from the Skokie Police […]
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
blockclubchicago.org
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly Endorses Paul Vallas For Mayor
DOWNTOWN — Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has officially secured endorsements from two Downtown Aldermen. Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) officially endorsed Vallas Monday morning, saying Downtown needs a mayor like Vallas “who will put public safety first.” Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) endorsed Vallas Feb. 3. “The Central Business...
Suspect steals CTA vehicle, crashes it in the South Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after someone stole a CTA vehicle Sunday morning in Dearborn Park on the South Side. Around 6 a.m., police said the suspect threw an unknown object at the vehicle's window while it was in the 1400 block of South State Street. "According to preliminary...
Class actions target Advocate Aurora, Loyola hospitals for requiring health workers to scan fingerprints to use drug lockers
Two major Chicago area hospital groups, Advocate Aurora Health and hospitals operated by Loyola Medicine, have been targeted by class actions accusing them of improperly requiring workers to scan their fingerprints to access drug dispensing systems at their hospitals. In nearly identical claims, attorneys from the firm of Stephan Zouras,...
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
fox32chicago.com
Police find woman shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and critically wounded late Sunday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Police found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg around 11:12 p.m. in the 800 block of North Long Avenue, officials said. She was taken by paramedics to a nearby...
Driver in fatal Park Ridge school bus accident had invalid license, police say
New details have emerged about the school bus driver that fatally struck a child in Chicago’s south suburbs in January. Park Forest police said the driver didn’t have a valid license when they struck and killed a 7-year-old on Jan. 20.
Chicago crime: Police release images of 5 suspects in robbery, attack on CTA Red Line platform
Police have released the pictures of five people wanted for attacking and robbing a man at a CTA Red Line station.
Car window tinting laws are complicated. Here’s what you need to know.
For Curious City listener Erin Alexander, tinting her car windows poses a conundrum. “I really want to tint my windows,” she explained, “but I don’t want the dreaded $250 ticket!”. So she asked Curious City: What exactly are the laws governing car window tinting in Chicago? If...
