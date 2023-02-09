CHICAGO - State officials are planning to turn a building that once housed a Kmart on the Southwest Side into a shelter for newly arrived immigrants. But after being briefed about the state’s plans for the site at 7050 S. Pulaski Road, Ald. Silvana Tabares, whose 23rd Ward includes the property, said she wants the local community to have a say in the process before it proceeds.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO